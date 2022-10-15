Eddie Robinson Jr.’s frustration two Saturdays ago was not with Deion Sanders, it was with the system. In a beef that boiled over postgame after Jackson State beat Alabama State, 26-12, Robinson lashed out at the new symbol of HBCU football (and, quite frankly, the only guy with the upward mobility to move into a major college football head coaching job). Although it seemed personal, it’s really not. It was an outburst of anger with a system that seems to hardly give Black coaches a genuine shot at success. And while most coaches in the SWAC are fighting to have their talents seen, Sanders is on the wish list of several Power 5 schools.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO