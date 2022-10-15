Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders is Beyond 'HBCU Football's Culture Vultures' Understanding
Coach Prime's success and eventual decisions are beyond mainstream media's comprehension.
Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Will Consider Power 5 Job Offers
The Jackson State coach is on the rise in the coaching industry. Here’s what he had to say about potential Power 5 job offers.
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7
After preemptively moving a team up to No. 1 last week, that same team remains atop the conference in this week's Power Rankings.
McComb, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Deion Sanders talks with 60 Minutes about his mission at Jackson State and more
Deion Sanders went one-on-one with John Wertheim on 60 Minutes. Here's some of what he said. The post Deion Sanders talks with 60 Minutes about his mission at Jackson State and more appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope volleyball falls to Lake Cormorant in MHSAA Class 5A semifinals
NEW HOPE — The life had been sucked out of the gym at New Hope High School after the first set of the Trojans’ MHSAA Class 5A semifinal matchup against Lake Cormorant. Up 19-13 in Set 1, New Hope saw its lead vanish in an instant as the Gators finished the set on a 13-5 run to take an important 1-0 lead in the match.
St. James running back Kaden Williams is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 3-9)
By Buck Ringgold Kaden Williams had a big night rushing, and even catching the ball, in his team's win on Oct. 7. A senior running back for St. James, Williams rushed for 183 yards on 26 carries and scored five TDs. He also caught six passes for 37 yards and a TD in the Wildcats’ 46-27 win ...
Jackson State expected to dominate SWAC women’s hoops once again
The SWAC women's basketball predicted finish and Jackson State is looked at as the leader. The post Jackson State expected to dominate SWAC women’s hoops once again appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The power of impact: Can Deion Sanders shatter the glass ceiling for other black coaches?
Eddie Robinson Jr.’s frustration two Saturdays ago was not with Deion Sanders, it was with the system. In a beef that boiled over postgame after Jackson State beat Alabama State, 26-12, Robinson lashed out at the new symbol of HBCU football (and, quite frankly, the only guy with the upward mobility to move into a major college football head coaching job). Although it seemed personal, it’s really not. It was an outburst of anger with a system that seems to hardly give Black coaches a genuine shot at success. And while most coaches in the SWAC are fighting to have their talents seen, Sanders is on the wish list of several Power 5 schools.
Vicksburg Post
Tallulah Academy crushes previously-unbeaten Newton Academy
Tallulah Academy tuned up for its district championship opportunity by making a statement. Dee Morgan threw two touchdown passes and ran for 179 yards and two more scores as Tallulah Academy crushed previously-unbeaten Newton Academy 52-22 on Friday. Morgan scored on runs of 50 and 77 yards, and threw a...
Brian Kelly becomes first LSU head coach to lead the Tigers to wins at Auburn and Florida in the same season
With Saturday night’s thrilling win over the Gators, Brian Kelly becomes the first coach to ever lead the Tigers to road wins against Auburn and Florida in the same season. LSU made its first road trip of the season to Auburn to face another team of Tigers, and although it only had five passing yards in the second half, it came away with a 21-17 win thanks to tremendous plays on defense.
Three Arkansas Football commits to compete in prestigious all-star game
Three Arkansas pledges for the 2023 recruiting cycle will represent their home state this December in an annual all-star game. The Alabama High School Athletic Association recently revealed the rosters for the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, and Team Alabama features three current Arkansas commits. Defensive backs Dallas Young and T.J. Metcalf, as wide receiver Davion Dozier are among 40 players selected to compete for Team Alabama at the annual all-star game that will take place on Saturday, December 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, located at the University of South Alabama. Through nine games, Dozier is the leading receiver for Moody...
