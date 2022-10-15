Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
Georgetown County welcomes new assistant fire chief
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County has selected a successor to retiring Assistant Fire Chief Tony Hucks. Aaron Bostic will assume the role in November. Bostic started out as a volunteer firefighter in Seven Lakes, North Carolina when he was a teenager. He studied Fire Safety Engineering at UNC Charlotte, then joined the Southern Pines Fire Department before moving to the Lowcountry.
William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor
2YH: College soccer player back on field after complications …. Man arrested for exposing himself at school bus stop. Republican U-S Representative Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews will square off on Wednesday. SC Ports President delivers State of the Port Address. SC Ports President delivers State of...
Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD
Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD. Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen …. Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD. MUSC neuroscientist shares leading research ahead …. MUSC neuroscientist shares leading research ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer's. ‘Lowcountry Buddy Walk’...
Road work to impact traffic along Glenn McConnell Parkway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Work to widen Glenn McConnell Parkway will force lane closures on varying parts of the road Tuesday. The right turn lanes on Glenn McConnell Parkway at Goodwill Way, Mary Ader Avenue, and Bairds Cove will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Officials say the lanes...
Police locate man reported missing after leaving James Island restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man who did not return home from a James Island restaurant. According to CPD, Andrew Hyams was reported missing by his family on October 17. Hyams is about 5’11” and 160...
Summerville officers undergo suicide prevention training
Summerville officers undergo suicide prevention training. Summerville officers undergo suicide prevention training. National Teen Driver Safety Week: Young drivers encouraged …. National Teen Driver Safety Week: Young drivers encouraged to buckle up, slow down. 2YH: College soccer player back on field after complications …. news. Second arrest made in fatal...
Murdaugh claims prosecutors don’t know exact time of murders
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motion filed Tuesday by counsel for disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh claims that state prosecutors are unaware of when exactly his wife and son were murdered. Murdaugh has been indicted for the June 2021 deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and...
SC-01 Candidate Profile: Dr. Annie Andrews
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry pediatrician is looking to go from the hospital to the Hill as she works to unseat SC-01’s incumbent Representative Nancy Mace (R). Dr. Annie Andrews (D) is a Professor of Pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston and practicing physician at Shawn Jenkin’s Children’s Hospital.
