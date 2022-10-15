GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County has selected a successor to retiring Assistant Fire Chief Tony Hucks. Aaron Bostic will assume the role in November. Bostic started out as a volunteer firefighter in Seven Lakes, North Carolina when he was a teenager. He studied Fire Safety Engineering at UNC Charlotte, then joined the Southern Pines Fire Department before moving to the Lowcountry.

