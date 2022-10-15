Read full article on original website
Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy
Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon.
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city council honored police officers who performed above and beyond the call of duty. It happened at the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 18. Lieutenant Chris Hurley, Sergeant Mayhar Hodiwala, and Officer Mitchell Royal are the newest recipients of the Enterprise Extra Mile award.
New restaurant finally opening in Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After years of delays, a long-awaited Dothan seafood restaurant will be opening its doors at the end of the month, in a grand opening that will ‘shrimply’ be the best!. The Juicy Crab will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, October 26. According to...
Pet of the Week: Purr with Pastel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Joining City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon this week on News 4 Live at Lunch is 3 month old kitten Pastel. Pastel earned her name because of her coloring. She is actually a pastel calico kitten with a reverse pattern coat hence the pastel name, according to Mrs. Gideon.
Dothan sets new ‘Love Your Neighborhood’ clean-up project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is preparing for the next Love Your Neighborhood Clean-Up project. This program is a way for the City and citizens to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhoods. The Rip Hewes Stadium neighborhood, located on the east side of S....
Legal Talk Tuesday: Most Googled Questions
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss the most Googled legal questions. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
Know before you go: Where to stay ahead of the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival draws a crowd of over 200,000 fairgoers every year. Whether they’re local or out of towners, the Peanut Festival is a huge event. If you’re planning on traveling to Dothan for the fair, here is a list of ten hotels close...
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny is frustrated by a mall shootout but claims it’s no different than what occurs elsewhere. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon. “We have...
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Public Information Manager Emily Glasscock says the first fire call came in at 5:38 a.m. Just over an hour later, at 6:44 a.m., Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis activated an all-call for all Enterprise firefighters. There are no reported injuries from the fire. Enterprise, New...
Wiregrass police officers learn how to handle mental health disorders while on the job
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - From Geneva to Ozark, police officers from departments across the Wiregrass are learning how to handle mental health disorders while on the job. SpectraCare’s Theolyn Miller expresses, “As first responders, often times, they see people with mental health issues before anybody else does.”. SpectraCare...
Enterprise street remains closed following Sunday fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of College Street in downtown Enterprise remains closed on Monday as the area is still being monitored following Sunday morning’s fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building. According to a release from the city, the area of West College Street that...
First taste of winter comes this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Skies will remain mostly clear for the remainder of the night as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Sunday will be nice once again, with sunshine and a couple high clouds. Most locations will top out in the mid 80s like today. A shower or two cannot be ruled out during the evening hours as moisture makes its return to the region ahead of our next front.
State and city investigation onto Sunday morning’s Enterprise Downtown fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — State and local fire investigators began sifting through the ashes. to determine the cause of the Downtown Enterprise fire. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis along with State Fire marshal, Jeff Lowery, began the process of determining what caused the blaze. It consumed three businesses at...
UPDATE: New Details on Fire that Destroyed Businesses in Downtown Enterprise
Three downtown businesses in Enterprise and one residential building were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. City leaders say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. “Units arrived on scene and quickly assessed it,” Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher...
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
SARCOA to help with Medicare Open Enrollment at area senior centers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year, open enrollment for healthcare is underway. SAROCA is urging Wiregrass seniors to be aware of their options, especially when it comes to Medicare. Starting Wednesday, counselors with the organization’s state health insurance assistance program, or SHIP, will start visiting senior...
Geneva police lands new leads in burglary investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department still needs the community’s help in the ongoing burglary investigation. If you live near Gilstrap Drugs, you maybe be able to help Geneva Police with their current burglary investigation. According to Geneva Police, anyone that has a ring doorbell or security camera...
