Broken Arrow police arrest child in shooting investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said an arrest has been made involving a shooting in a hotel parking lot Monday. Police said a child was arrested Monday night after another child was shot in the hotel parking lot near West Kenosha Street and South Garnett Road in Broken Arrow.
Tulsa police identify man suspected of causing crash that killed ORU student
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Another Man With Axe
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of hitting another man in the head with an axe. Officers said it happened in an apartment near 12th and Houston Monday evening. Officers said Israel Trejo was at the apartment to buy an axe and the 21-year-old victim was sitting on the couch eating.
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody
Driver Accused Of Killing ORU Soccer Player In Crash Identified, Charged
Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash
The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
Person of interest agrees to speak to investigators in Tulsa County attempted abduction case
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 10/17/22: The person of interest has agreed to be interviewed by deputies. Tulsa County deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction in Sand Springs. It happened Sept. 30 near West 10th Street and Valley Drive. According to deputies, footage shows a...
Tulsa man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrips, hours apart
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrip locations within a few hours. The first crime happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. at the QT near 61st and Highway 169. Employees here called police after the suspect, now identified as...
Creek County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
SAPULPA, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a woman last known to be in the Sapulpa area. According to a CCSO Facebook post, Stephanie Fuller was reported missing to the CCSO on October 15, 2022. The post said Fuller was last known to...
4 Missing Men Found Dismembered; Murder Investigation Begins
‘A very violent event;’ Okmulgee police chief confirms missing men were murdered
Okmulgee community reacts to murder investigation
The pulse of Okmulgee is usually felt in the heart of downtown, with locals walking, shopping, and dining, but Monday its streets were desolate.
Owasso Police Asking For Public's Help To Find People Involved In Construction Site Vandalism
Owasso Police are asking for help after they say vandals did more than half a million dollars worth of damage at a construction site. Police say this happened overnight last weekend near 76th Street North and Memorial. The vandals tore up shipping containers, flipped a front-end loader on its side, and also cut up the asphalt on Memorial.
Water Main Break In Tulsa Forces Limited Road Closure
Crews are working to fix a water main break near East 21st Street and South Memorial Drive. Part of the westbound lanes on East 21st Street as they work on the line. It is unknown how long it's going to take to get it fixed, but drivers should expect delays in that area throughout the morning.
2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money
A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
Police: Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in north Tulsa Friday evening. A young woman stepped out into the road in between moving vehicles Friday night and was hit by a car, according to police. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Two killed, others in critical condition in fatal crash on Highway 51
Editor's note: This story has been updated to identify the driver of the Mustang and the passenger of the Mustang. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, the Stillwater Police Department reported a fatal car crash on the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Country Club Road. The incident happened when a white...
Crash In Stillwater Leaves 2 Dead
