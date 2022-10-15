ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Another Man With Axe

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of hitting another man in the head with an axe. Officers said it happened in an apartment near 12th and Houston Monday evening. Officers said Israel Trejo was at the apartment to buy an axe and the 21-year-old victim was sitting on the couch eating.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody

Authorities say the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. Police say the vehicle Kennedy was driving was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's...
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Driver Accused Of Killing ORU Soccer Player In Crash Identified, Charged

Authorities have identified and charged the driver accused of killing an ORU men's soccer player in a crash in September. Nicholas Robinson was charged with second degree felony murder, DUI, speeding and failure to stop at a red light, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said the crash killed Eugene Quaynor,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

BA Police: Schools placed on a lockdown after juvenile was shot at a nearby hotel

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the parking lot of a Homewood Suites near Kenosha and S Garnet. Broken Arrow Police’s Ethan Hutchins confirmed to FOX23 the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Union 8th Grade Center and McAuliffe Elementary were under a 30 minute lockdown due to the shooting, Hutchins said.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

4 Missing Men Found Dismembered; Murder Investigation Begins

A missing person search in Okmulgee now turns into a murder investigation. Police say the remains found in the deep fork river are the bodies of four missing men. The chief says this was a very violent act, and they are working hard to get answers for the families of the men.
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Water Main Break In Tulsa Forces Limited Road Closure

Crews are working to fix a water main break near East 21st Street and South Memorial Drive. Part of the westbound lanes on East 21st Street as they work on the line. It is unknown how long it's going to take to get it fixed, but drivers should expect delays in that area throughout the morning.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money

A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Crash In Stillwater Leaves 2 Dead

The Stillwater Police Department responded to a deadly crash at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on West 6th Avenue near North Country Club Road. Authorities said 18-year-old Luke House was going the wrong way and speeding excessively when he crashed. "We believe that Mr. House was driving in excess of the...
STILLWATER, OK

