Clanton Advertiser
Playoff positioning on the line in the last week of region football
The last week of region football action in Chilton County takes place on Oct. 21, and home-field advantage in the 2022 AHSSAA state playoffs is up for grabs. There are four teams locked into the state playoffs, and there are many scenarios that could play out and affect where some Chilton County area teams are playing, and if they will make the playoffs at all. The top four teams in each region advance to the state playoffs, and the top two get home-field advantage in the first round. All games start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 17, 2022, 17:00:00.
Smiths Station, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Smiths Station, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lee-Scott Academy football team will have a game with Glenwood School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
wrbl.com
Father and daughter star athlete combo
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Darrel and Kayla Wright have a unique way of spending their father daughter quality time. They spend their time together inside a boxing ring. Darrel Wright is a former boxer and owner of Wright Way Fitness in Columbus, Georgia. He is also the proud father and trainer for his daughter, Kayla, who is now the #3 ranked boxer in her age and weight class in the country.
Alabama State is latest to beat Mississippi Valley State
After losing against Mississippi Valley State University, Alabama State finally got their revenge on Saturday afternoon. The post Alabama State is latest to beat Mississippi Valley State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Fan running onto field at Auburn-Ole Miss game tackled by security
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss ran all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium during Saturday’s college football game. But the longest run belonged to a fan, who ran onto the turf and bolted the length of the field before getting tackled by Mississippi state troopers. The University...
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy
Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
utv44.com
Saban lays down the law about penalties
Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
tigerdroppings.com
Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee
Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
wrbl.com
Southern chill! Freeze warnings begin tonight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of the coldest air that we have seen since late winter will filter in today through Thursday. As high-pressure settles, we’ll see plenty of sunshine but temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 50s. Winds will stay gusty with gust up to 20 mph, this means it will feel a few degrees cooler throughout the day.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Room for advancement’: Southern Union health science graduates find work quickly
While it could be thought that a student would have to go to a large school to advance in health sciences, people graduating from Southern Union State Community College every semester disprove that narrative. “Our nursing students, our surgical techs, radiology techs, our paramedics, they go through our training here,”...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autaugaville School Celebrates Homecoming
Professional Photos provided by Robert Elliot Taylor – Elluminated_Lenses. Autaugaville School celebrated Homecoming the week of October 3-7, 2022, with spirit days, a parade, a royal coronation, and finally the football game. All grades Pre-K – 12th Grade participated in the festivities as well as the community. The community rallied around all the students to show their school pride and even hosted their annual tailgate prior to the football game on Friday night.
Opelika-Auburn News
Freeze watch: Lee County could see the first freeze of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Lee County and other parts of central Alabama could see the first freeze of the season Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch Monday morning which will last until Wednesday at 9 a.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s with an...
Colder air arrives this week after cold front moves through
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal boundary moves through the region during the day on Monday. Temperatures start out mild in the 60s with afternoon highs close to 80 degrees depending on the speed of the front. Front appears to remain mostly dry, a few very light showers could be possible as the front moves through. […]
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
