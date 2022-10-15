Read full article on original website
Stringer falls short of 2A State Championship appearance
There was little doubt that the two best volleyball teams in 2A south were coming into the South State Championship contest between Stringer and Sacred Heart. The two teams once again slugged it out, with Sacred Heart upending the Lady Devils in four sets. “I thought it was a great...
Purvis, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Officials investigating after on-the-field brawl ends one high school football game, text message warning of shooting suspends another
Officials with the Mississippi High School Athletic Association are dealing with two separate incidents that prematurely ended football games Friday night. MHSAA officials say a fight broke out during the game between Crystal Springs and Wesson. The brawl started in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28-7. Officials say at...
Deion Sanders talks with 60 Minutes about his mission at Jackson State and more
Deion Sanders went one-on-one with John Wertheim on 60 Minutes. Here's some of what he said. The post Deion Sanders talks with 60 Minutes about his mission at Jackson State and more appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jack Phillips
Services for Mr. Jack Phillips, age 94, of Seminary, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at New Fellowship Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Woolwine officiating. Burial will follow in the New Fellowship Cemetery. Mr. Phillips proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where...
Garland E. Miles
Garland E. Miles, 79, of Laurel, MS, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Laurel, MS. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Laurel, MS. The burial will follow in Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Richard Clark will officiate.
Myrtle Jones
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Oak Grove, for Ms. Myrtle Jones, age 94, of Purvis. Mrs. Jones passed from this life on October 16, 2022 at her residence. Bro. Greg Bennett and Bro. Jeremiah Andrews will officiate the service with burial to follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Allen Stuart, Lynnie Thompson, David Goar, Bobby Davis, Ricky Ward, and Bud McMahon.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (one, six, seven, seventeen, thirty-two)
SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact
Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
Casey Aaron Coleman
Casey Aaron Coleman, 25 of Ovett, MS passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Ovett. MS. He was born Thursday, July 3, 1997 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Unity Baptist Church in Moselle, MS. Funeral services will follow at 2: PM. Burial will follow in Moselle Memorial Gardens. Bro. Robby Webb will officiate the service.
Kathy Lynn Whatley
Kathy Lynn Whatley, 62 of Laurel, MS passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. She was born Saturday, May 21, 1960, in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home...
Shirley Ann Francois (Miller) Walters
Shirley “Ann” Francois (Miller) Walters, age 78, of Laurel, Mississippi left this world peacefully for her heavenly home the morning of Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Ann was born in Eunice, Louisiana on August 4, 1944 to John Burtman Francois, and Vergie Thompson Francois. She moved to Laurel in 1969 with her late husband Rodney James Miller Sr., where they lovingly raised their three children, Tina Miller Murphy (Dale) of Laurel, Rodney James Miller Jr., (Dodie) of Sharon, and Kimber Miller Pittman (David) of Madisonville, Louisiana. Mrs. Walters worked for many years at the Laurel Eye Center and upon their closing, worked at Laurel Ear, Nose and Throat. She thought very highly of all of the physicians she worked for through the years, and was always a bright light at the front desk to all of her sweet patients. Ann was also a makeup and beauty consultant through the years. Each and every person that she encountered through all of her life was always made to feel special. Ann could light up any room, and could brighten anyone’s day with her vibrant and welcoming smile, and her kindness was beyond compare. That smile and her ability to show her special love never left her throughout her years’ long battle with Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Mary Kathleen Downs Read
Mary Kathleen Downs Read was born October 26, 1924 to Walter “Shorty” and Lillie Downs. She passed into eternity October 15, 2022. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the David Read Cemetery in the Mulberry community. Rev. James Roy Killingsworth will officiate. Interment will follow the graveside rites under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs.
Jimmie E. (Jim) Bell
Jimmie E. (Jim) Bell was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi on February 25th, 1934. Jim was 88 years old at the time of his death. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, friends and his outstanding, devoted caregivers. Jim graduated from Beat Four School, Jones Junior College and the University...
Stephen “Steve” Thomas Burrough
Stephen “Steve” Thomas Burrough, born July 16, 1965 passed away October 1, 2022 at the age of 57. He is survived by life partner, Robin Carter; son Jacob (Jamey) Burrough; daughter Cherish (Shea) Waldrop; step-daughter Ashley (Jay) Satcher and nine grandchildren; Aiden, Jacey, Karson, Lainey, Keiley, Jaylei, Lauryn, Javery and Malaki. He is also survived by many friends and other family members.
Roberto Trevino
Memorial services will be held at later date for Mr. Roberto Trevino, age 68, of Ellisville. Mr. Trevino passed from this life on October 14, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Trevino was a carpenter. Mr. Trevino was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Rumalda Trevino; brothers, Paul Trevino...
Darlene Sainsbury
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, in the Jones and Son Chapel of Moselle for Mrs. Darlene Sainsbury, age 62, of Dry Fork, VA. who passed from this life on August 4, 2021 in Soval Health Hospital of Danville, VA. Bro. Bobby Hood will officiate with burial to follow in the Mt. Zion Methodist Church of Ellisville.
Darryl Sainsbury
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, in the Jones and Son Chapel of Moselle for Mr. Darryl Sainsbury, age 60, of Dry Fork, VA. who passed from this life on December 27, 2020 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Bro. Bobby Hood will officiate with burial to follow in the Mt. Zion Methodist Church of Ellisville.
John Earl Gandy
John Earl Gandy, 53 of Mize, MS passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born Monday, March 10, 1969 at Travis Air Force Base in California. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 10:00AM until 12:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Raleigh, MS with funeral services immediately following. Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery #2 in Raleigh, Mississippi. Bro. David Hays will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa S. Morgan
Teresa S. Morgan, 69, of Laurel, passed away on October 15, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born June 2, 1953. She was preceded in death by her mother Doris Williford, father Edd Sumrall, and step-father Sam Williford. She is survived by her husband Bill Morgan,...
