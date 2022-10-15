This past week brought an end to the soybean harvest for almost everyone in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. I took a roundabout road trip this past week to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and then to Rochester, Minnesota, and then home through Wabasha, Minnesota. I saw only two small fields that weren’t yet harvested. I heard reports of 60- to 70-bushel yields, providing a respectable season for beans. The local cash price as I write this is $13.10.

WABASHA, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO