San Antonio, TX

Community Impact Austin

The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels

The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Server with autism becomes part owner of San Antonio restaurant he's worked at for 20 years

If you live on the northwest side, you've probably heard of Cha Cha's, a popular tex-mex restaurant that's been around since the mid 80's. After closing three locations in 2017 due to her father Ricardo Ruiz's passing. Current owner Bania Ruiz decided to open Cha Cha's New Gen in 2021, a sole location that now houses healthy twists to the recipes she grew up eating.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Couple launches Made Local SATX to support San Antonio businesses, artists

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Made Local SATX has officially launched. The online store highlights independent artists/makers and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park

Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store

An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open in Cibolo next year

CIBOLO – Chicken lovers rejoice! A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is setting down roots just northeast of San Antonio in Cibolo. The beloved restaurant is scheduled to begin construction on July 10, 2023, and will be completed by December 14, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.
CIBOLO, TX
BoardingArea

Hotel Review: La Quinta Inn & Suites By Wyndham New Braunfels, TX

We’ve stayed at many hotels and B&Bs in New Braunfels, Texas over the years and our current favorite place to stay is the riverside Courtyard by Marriott. But when I needed to add a single night to our trip, the Courtyard was at capacity and the only available room was going for $400. In fact, every hotel in the area was mondo expensive for a Saturday night in August.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
yolotx.com

San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX

SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

