The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels
The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
KSAT 12
Old storage facility east of downtown San Antonio in heart of new Life Science Innovation District
SAN ANTONIO – The area just east of downtown San Antonio, where items ranging from produce to mink stoles were kept in cold storage, is now in the heart of what’s being called the Life Science Innovation District. The old Merchants Ice Storage Building is now the home...
Talks about going after 'Bad Actor' apartment complexes start tonight
SAN ANTONIO — Proactive apartment inspections are more an idea than a reality in San Antonio, for now. But the second line of a new release makes the probability sound very real 'begins discussion for creation of program and new ordinance.'. Amin Tohmaz, Deputy Director of Development, knows what...
Server with autism becomes part owner of San Antonio restaurant he's worked at for 20 years
If you live on the northwest side, you've probably heard of Cha Cha's, a popular tex-mex restaurant that's been around since the mid 80's. After closing three locations in 2017 due to her father Ricardo Ruiz's passing. Current owner Bania Ruiz decided to open Cha Cha's New Gen in 2021, a sole location that now houses healthy twists to the recipes she grew up eating.
KSAT 12
Couple launches Made Local SATX to support San Antonio businesses, artists
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Made Local SATX has officially launched. The online store highlights independent artists/makers and...
Iconic San Antonio hotel under new management after massive renovation
SAN ANTONIO — You may not have stayed at the Crowne Plaza hotel near the San Antonio airport, but chances are you recognize the iconic towering building along Loop 410 at Nacogdoches. The Crowne Plaza was built in 1977 and invokes a golden era of prosperous times and travel....
Everywhere San Antonio Chef Nicola Blaque Eats on Her Days Off
San Antonio is known as a Tex-Mex haven, where you can find some of the country’s best tacos, enchiladas and other delicious staples. But the sprawling city is home to a variety of cuisines, from Asian to Caribbean. For the latter, put your trust in Nicola Blaque. The Jamaica-born...
tpr.org
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park
Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
KTSA
Two robbed trying to complete Facebook Marketplace car sale near North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were robbed while trying to complete a Facebook Marketplace sale near North Star Mall Saturday night. San Antonio police say two people had been in contact with a prospective seller for a car listed on the social media platform. They agreed to...
flicksandfood.com
An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store
An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
KSAT 12
A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open in Cibolo next year
CIBOLO – Chicken lovers rejoice! A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is setting down roots just northeast of San Antonio in Cibolo. The beloved restaurant is scheduled to begin construction on July 10, 2023, and will be completed by December 14, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.
KSAT 12
2022 has been dry. Really dry. And these numbers tell the story.
It finally rained! Even so, the drought we’re in is one of the worst we’ve seen in San Antonio (since records have been kept). We dug through some of the data to give this drought a bit of perspective as we near November. Here’s what we know so far:
Texas Couple Finds Massive Underground Cavern On Their Property
"...we had no idea it opened to this enormous cavern."
Hotel Review: La Quinta Inn & Suites By Wyndham New Braunfels, TX
We’ve stayed at many hotels and B&Bs in New Braunfels, Texas over the years and our current favorite place to stay is the riverside Courtyard by Marriott. But when I needed to add a single night to our trip, the Courtyard was at capacity and the only available room was going for $400. In fact, every hotel in the area was mondo expensive for a Saturday night in August.
Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22
The family-friendly attraction will scare for just one night.
KSAT 12
San Antonio father shares life of his daughter that was taken too soon
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away on Friday, after she was hit by a car on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue. The child’s father, Javier Ortega, said it was...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Startup Week celebrates, helps provide for new generations of local businesses
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week is billed as San Antonio’s celebration of startups and their journeys – but it is also an opportunity to teach the next generation of great local businesses. The businesses range from 3-D printing, to meditation. “We’re creating automation software for...
Good Samaritan shot trying to help another shooting victim at car club meeting
SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan is in stable condition after being shot while trying to help another victim who had been fatally shot at a meeting of a car club Sunday evening. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Dunton Street and Afcoms Way near Quintana Road on the...
yolotx.com
San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX
SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
