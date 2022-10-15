Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Keke Palmer Breaks Silence Over Bill Murray's 'Being Mortal' Controversy
Keke Palmer opened up about Being Mortal. For the first time since Searchlight Pictures suspended production in April after a complaint was filed about co-star Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior, Palmer touched on her work in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut. With a month of shooting left in the air, Palmer said she was uncertain if Ansari would ever finish the film. "If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz," she told Variety's Marc Malkin at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. "Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point, but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It's an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it." Despite not addressing Murray's controversy, Palmer alluded to the possibility of the show going on without him. "[Ansari] would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold."
'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Made Some Major Errors During 'Disney+ Night'
Dancing With the Stars might be on a new venue, but fans are still nit-picking every little mistake host Tyra Banks makes each week. During the Oct. 10 Disney+ Night episode, Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro made a few obvious mistakes throughout the night. The Disney+ Night was also notable for ending in an elimination since past Disney nights have ended without one.
'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Offers Personal Update Amidst Divorce From Sasha Farber
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 began a little awkward for pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. The two are in the process pf getting divorced after nearly four years of marriage. In an update on the situation, Slater said she surrounded herself with friends who support her. "I...
'The Voice' Contestant Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Released
Nolan Neal, a singer who competed on The Voice and America's Got Talent, died on July 18 after ingesting a fatal combination of drugs. A Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office spokesperson told Page Six on Oct. 13 that the coroner listed Neal's cause of death as "acute combined drug toxicity." The manner of death was ruled an accident.
Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Quit 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle talked about one of her earliest TV roles on Tuesday's episode of her Archetypes podcast. On the show, Markle and guests break down stereotypes and preconceptions that are often harmful to women in media or in the workplace. This week, Markle and Paris Hilton discussed the "bimbo" archetype, and how Markle began to feel like the but of the joke during her time on Deal or No Deal.
Joyce Sims, '80s R&B Star, Dead at 63
R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims has died. Best known for her hit "Come Into My Life," which reached the top 10 charts in both the UK and the US, Sims' passing was confirmed by her family Monday. The beloved musician had been touring in England this summer and was due to release an album this year. Sims was 63. A cause of death was not disclosed.
'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Fan-Favorite on Prom Night
One night after Selma Blair's emotional departure from Dancing With the Stars, another celebrity was sent packing. Tuesday night's special episode saw scores and votes from Monday's installment carried over to determine which couples would face elimination. Scroll on for spoilers on who was sent home from the Disney+ series (which left ABC before this ongoing season).
One Reality TV Pro Reportedly Wants to Quit His Show
Giovanni Pernice is reportedly considering hanging up his dance shoes on Strictly Come Dancing following his earliest exit from the BBC show in eight years following rumors of trouble between him and celebrity partner Richie Anderson. Sources close to the reigning Strictly champion told The Sun that Pernice is "embarrassed" about being second out in the competition after last year's win with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.
'Blue Bloods': Jamie Reagan's New Job Revealed
The Blue Bloods team finally revealed what Sgt. Jamie Reagan's new role will be within the New York Police Department. It does not mean he and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan will no longer work out of the same precinct, but they will not see much of each other at work. In fact, they might never talk about work again thanks to Jamie's new job.
Robbie Coltrane's Daughter Speaks out on Hagrid Actor's Death
Robbie Coltrane's daughter, Alice McMillan, made a heartbreaking post about her father's death on her Instagram Story on Saturday. It showed a photo of her standing behind her father while hew as seating, affectionately kissing the crown of his head. She added a black heart emoji to the picture, but did not need any other words to express her grief.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Likely Moving Homes Yet Again
Prince William and Kate Middleton might be on the move again. PEOPLE reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are likely going to move to Windsor Castle eventually. The royal couple recently moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor along with their three young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Russell Crowe Shoots Down Longtime Audition Rumor for Julia Roberts Classic
Russell Crowe called the idea that he ever auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding "pure imagination." Earlier this year, director P.J. Hogan said he wanted the Gladiator star to play the male lead in the romantic comedy hit that cemented Julia Roberts' star status. Hogan claimed Crowe even did a table read with Roberts, but there was no chemistry and the part went to Dermot Mulroney.
Jason Sudeikis Allegedly Learned of Olivia Wilde Harry Styles Relationship via Apple Watch
Jason Sudeikis reportedly learned about ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles when he saw flirtatious messages on her Apple Watch. The exes' former nanny claims in a new interview with The Daily Mail that the Ted Lasso star stumbled upon the texts between Wilde and Styles when she left it behind while filming Don't Worry Darling, which stars Styles.
'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair Exits Show Due to Health Issues
Selma Blair has exited Dancing With the Stars due to her ongoing health issues. While Blair has been open about the struggles of competing on the show as someone with multiple sclerosis, the news still came as a surprise to DWTS viewers. She ended her run with one final performance alongside pro partner Sasha Farber at the end of the broadcast. The judges gave the couple a perfect score — all 10s.
Fans of 'The Kardashians' Call out Hulu for Editing Kim Kardashian's Business Advice Backlash
The Kardashians viewers have some thoughts about the recent episode of the Hulu series. The episode in question followed the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian's comments about work that she made during the family's interview with Variety. Some Reddit users noted that the show edited out a part of Kim's statement, and they're speaking out about it.
Beloved Zac Efron Movie Is Now in Netflix's Top 10
Zac Efron has stepped into the shoes of dozens of characters throughout his acting career, but it is his role as Mike O'Donnell that is currently earning plenty of attention from Netflix subscribers. After joining the streaming library on Saturday, Oct. 1, the beloved 2009 teen comedy film 17 Again has jumped onto Netflix's streaming charts, earning a spot as one of the most popular titles currently on the platform.
'Rings of Power' Viewers Upset Over Recent Reveal
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has had its ups and downs in its first season, but it lost many fans at Episode 6. That installment came with a revelation that left some viewers disappointed, believing it strayed too far from J.R.R. Tolkien's original work. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Rings of Power ahead!
New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone
Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
