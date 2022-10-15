ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County COVID-19: 1,329 new cases, 15 more deaths

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEeIF_0iZqkuzC00
| Image courtesy of geralt/Pixabay

Los Angeles County reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday, along with 1,329 new infections.

The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 33,811, while the overall number of infections since the pandemic began rose to 3,470,848.

The official number reported each day is believed to be an undercount of actual virus activity in the county, due to the prevalent use of at-home tests that are not always reported to the county.

There were 446 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as of Friday, according to the Department of Public Health, down from 455 on Thursday. It was not immediately clear how many of those patients were being treated in intensive care.

County officials have said that roughly 40% of COVID-positive patients were admitted specifically for COVID-19, while the others were hospitalized for other reasons but tested positive upon admission.

The seven-day average rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3.9% as of Friday.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted Thursday that the past two winters have seen significant surges in infections, with more people spending time indoors and mingling in areas with reduced ventilation. Last winter’s surge, however, was notably different because the spike in infections did not lead to overwhelming numbers of people being hospitalized — the result of widespread vaccinations and immunity from previous infections.

But with new variants constantly arising and vaccine protection waning over time, there is always the fear that another surge could again threaten hospital capacity.

She again urged residents to receive the most recent COVID booster shot, which is specifically engineered against currently circulating strains of the virus.

If enough people get booster shots, she said, “we could avoid what happened the last two winters, which is a real strain on our health care system.”

Comments / 5

Related
HeySoCal

LA County to study sharp increase in Latino homeless population

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday requesting that the county study how gaps in the social services system might be contributing to the growing numbers of Latino residents becoming homeless. Introduced by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the motion asks the Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion Initiative...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Gascón recall supporters challenge signature count shortfall

Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón filed court papers Tuesday against the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, hoping to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August and put a stop for now to their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
HeySoCal

County looks to partner with Metro to implement homeless outreach

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed a motion...
foxla.com

Calabasas pharmacist convicted of Medi-Cal fraud

CALABASAS, Calif - A pharmacist from Calabasas faces sentencing in February for her role in a health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two drug stores. Irina Sadovsky, 53, the former owner and pharmacist-in-charge of two Van Nuys pharmacies, was convicted Friday in downtown Los Angeles of conspiracy...
CALABASAS, CA
HeySoCal

LA council seeks to protect those seeking abortion care

The City Council Tuesday voted to begin preparing an ordinance that would prohibit the use of city resources to detain anyone seeking abortion care in Los Angeles, in response to the Supreme Court overturning federal abortion protections in June. The council also instructed the City Attorney to prepare a draft...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy