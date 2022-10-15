Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU StudentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
theblackandwhite.net
Football forfeits to Wootton on homecoming night after fourth quarter controversy
The football team (0–7) lost to the Wootton Patriots (2–5) 21–6 in a close battle that slipped away in the final minutes of the game. With the stands packed to the brim for homecoming and senior night, the Vikes were looking to pick up their first win in nearly three years. Unfortunately, some late game drama and controversy saw the Vikes fall just short.
Wbaltv.com
National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996
National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
WTOP
Early week cold blast will bring killer frost
The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
Maryland man wins his second lottery jackpot in seven years
A Maryland man won a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket seven years after he collected a $77,777 top prize from another ticket.
Car crashes into new hibachi restaurant in Towson
A car was seen crashed into a new hibachi restaurant that is having its grand opening at a Towson shopping center.
Towerlight
Towson University executive division employee salaries
Towson University’s President Kim Schatzel and cabinet salaries are public records. The Towerlight obtained the current salaries of Schatzel and her staff through a Maryland Public Information Act request. Schatzel makes $530,450 annually, a $161,450 increase from her original $369,000 salary when she became president in 2016. Provost Melanie...
'Things are definitely changing': Citizens react to new dispensary in Annapolis
Panacea, located on Defense Highway near the Annapolis Mall, is now the second dispensary in Annapolis.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
Nottingham MD
Gas prices reverse, led by notable declines in West, Great Lakes
NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the first time in four weeks, the nation’s average gas price has declined, falling 5.4 cents from a week ago to $3.86 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Mayor Brandon Scott: "We Want You To Change Your Life"
T.J. speaks with Mayor Brandon Scott about initiatives to curb the violence and whether they are actually working.
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
Dallas police officer killed in crash with wrong-way driver
Dallas Police Department officer Jacob Arellano, 25, died after being struck by a wrong-way driver while on the way to work on Tuesday evening.
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
