The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO