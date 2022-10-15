ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

theblackandwhite.net

Football forfeits to Wootton on homecoming night after fourth quarter controversy

The football team (0–7) lost to the Wootton Patriots (2–5) 21–6 in a close battle that slipped away in the final minutes of the game. With the stands packed to the brim for homecoming and senior night, the Vikes were looking to pick up their first win in nearly three years. Unfortunately, some late game drama and controversy saw the Vikes fall just short.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996

National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Early week cold blast will bring killer frost

The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
WASHINGTON, DC
Towerlight

Towson University executive division employee salaries

Towson University’s President Kim Schatzel and cabinet salaries are public records. The Towerlight obtained the current salaries of Schatzel and her staff through a Maryland Public Information Act request. Schatzel makes $530,450 annually, a $161,450 increase from her original $369,000 salary when she became president in 2016. Provost Melanie...
TOWSON, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
Nottingham MD

Gas prices reverse, led by notable declines in West, Great Lakes

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the first time in four weeks, the nation’s average gas price has declined, falling 5.4 cents from a week ago to $3.86 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
BETHESDA, MD
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
