Times-Union Newspaper
Tiger Volleyball Breaks Through, Wins Sectional Crown
The Warsaw Tigers volleyball team came into the season with two main goals, the same two goals the team has had in each year since head coach Chandra Hepler took over in 2020: win the Northern Lakes Conference and take home a sectional title. For the first time in Hepler’s...
Times-Union Newspaper
Philip Austin Plikerd
SYRACUSE – Philip Austin Plikerd, age 67, and a longtime resident of Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, while traveling with family in Southern Indiana. Known to most as "Phil," he was one of four Plikerd brothers and was born in Crawfordsville on May 22, 1955....
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ronnie A. Park
BOURBON – Ronnie A. Park, age 68, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Ronnie was born on Dec. 2, 1953, to Charles and Dora Sparks Park in Warsaw. He was a resident of the Tippecanoe area for most of his life. He married Christy Beckley. He retired from his career at Dalton Foundry of Warsaw. He enjoyed raising livestock, mostly donkeys and draft horses, trail riding, he was an avid horse trader, carpenter, was mechanically minded and could fix anything. He was a “jokester” and loved to make people laugh and he was very entertaining.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Judith Ann Puckett
Judith Ann Puckett, 78, Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Beverly ‘Bev’ Warren
SYRACUSE – Beverly "Bev" Warren, 81, Ligonier, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Are Already At A Crossroads
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has found himself at a crossroads after just six games, and he'll need to quickly find some answers
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame loses to Stanford and Tommy Rees is stuck in the tower
Brendan and Jude set forth on a podcast journey to figure out just what in the Middle Earth happened to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in an embarrassing 16-14 loss to the Stanford Cardinal. In this episode:. HELLO!. This is a Syracuse podcast now. Basically - the absolute...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Some snow this evening!
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heavy wet snow is falling in parts of our area. A FIRST ALERT DAY declared. The south and west part of Allen County as well as parts of Whitley and Huntington counties. Most accumulation is on grassy areas, but limited snow accumulation on some roads making for slick travel. Later this evening the snow may change back to a rain and snow mix. If you are traveling in any of these areas, watch out for slick spots! More tonight at 11 on Fort Wayne’s NBC.
Times-Union Newspaper
O’Rian Devon Duck Haab
O'Rian Devon Duck Haab, the son of Randie Lee Ann Jackson Haab and Daniel Haab, of Warsaw, was born an angel at 7:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. O'Rian’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20...
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mary Bernice Wiggs
NORTH WEBSTER – Mary Bernice Wiggs, 101, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
