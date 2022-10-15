Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aikenhighhornets.com
Varsity Football falls to Midland Valley 70 – 33
Aiken troubles continue slowing the run game down and costly turnover that resulted in 21 quick 3rd quarter points. Aiken will be home next week for the Hall of Fame game against Lexington.
WRDW-TV
Augusta University’s new athletic director offers previw of his plans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After longtime legend Clint Bryant retired from Augusta University’s athletic department over the summer, the Jags’ new athletic director is finally in house. After a decades-long run under Bryant, Ryan Erlacher will step in looking to pick up right where Bryant left off. “I...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Jr. Players win big at conference in south Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Junior Players took home first place in the community theatre division at the Georgia Theatre Conference over the weekend. In March, they’ll head to regionals in Lexington, Ky. Artist Director Roy Lewis won best director, and the cast won best ensemble. We caught...
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
WRDW-TV
Playing Fore the Pets returns to Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - You know the saying ‘it’s raining cats and dogs’? In Aiken, it’s raining golf balls. Playing Fore the Pets has returned. A golf tournament to support the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Supporters can enter to win $1,000, but you have a one...
WRDW-TV
Dispute leads to gunfire near Burke County youth football games
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies investigated a gunshot Monday night near some youth sports activities. Deputies responded at the Burke County Recreation Department site in regards to a shot being heard in the area. Deputies’ investigation revealed several juveniles “were engaging in a physical altercation in an area...
WRDW-TV
Gun pulled during Saluda County argument over NFL, deputies say
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An argument over football got tense enough that a gun was pulled, leading to a man’s arrest, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Monday that they got a 911 call about a man pointing a firearm in the employee parking lot of Amick Farms.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina DB reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
South Carolina safety RJ Roderick has entered the transfer portal according to a report from Brad Crawford of 247Sports. Roderick, who has dealt with some injury issues, started 34 games for South Carolina, totaling 198 tackles and two interceptions. He has seen action in 3 games over the course of the 2022 season, the lowest number of his career.
abccolumbia.com
Argument over football leads to arrest
Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies say an argument over football landed one man in jail. Investigators with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office say Anthony Fowler pulled a gun on someone in the parking lot of Amick Farms Monday after an argument over NFL football. No shots were fired.
WRDW-TV
The sky is the limit as students learn to fly drones at Cross Creek
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a new program at Cross Creek High that’s taking flight. It teaches kids how to fly drones as part of the Career, Technical, & Agricultural Education pathway program. Here’s how this opens new possibilities for students. The unmistakable buzz from a drone...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
WRDW-TV
National gas prices head in a different direction from our region’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have edged up slightly in the past week, even though prices declined nationally. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have increased by 2 cents from last week’s average, climbing to $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Even...
WRDW-TV
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy after fights broke out last week, according to Fort Gordon officials. We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids enrolled over the weekend. One parent, Ronnie Williams, tells us his daughter was...
WRDW-TV
Crime-fighting K-9 Banner joins the Grovetown police force
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department this week officially welcomed its newest member, a crime-fighting K-9 named Banner. Banner is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois is trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Banner and his handler will be leaving for Chatham County next week to undergo four weeks of...
Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons
Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Warren County Courthouse, 1910, Warrenton
Upon the creation of Warren County in 1793, court was first held at the home of James McCormick. In 1796, the location was moved to the plantation of Sterling Gardner, which was designated the official county seat. It is said that a courthouse was built on the Warrenton square in 1809, but little to no evidence has been found to corroborate this fact. In 1820-1821, the first documented courthouse was built and it served Warren County until it was destroyed by fire in 1909. The present courthouse replaced it upon completion in 1910. It was the work of Walter Chamberlain, an architect in Birmingham, Alabama, responsible for at least two other Georgia courthouses.
abcnews4.com
SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday
ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
WRDW-TV
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our first FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for early Wednesday morning with more frost and freeze advisories/warnings likely again Thursday morning, especially in our rural communities that are usually cooler than urban environments. Mid to upper 30s look to stick around into our Friday morning as well.
Comments / 0