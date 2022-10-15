Read full article on original website
Candidates for Arkansas Lt. Governor debate upcoming ballot issues
CONWAY, Ark. — Early voting starts next week for the midterm election, so before you cast your ballot, the candidates for Arkansas Lt. Governor debated on various ballot issues. On Tuesday, the three candidates for Lieutenant Governor took the debate stage at the University of Central Arkansas. Republican Leslie...
5newsonline.com
What is Arkansas Ballot Issue 1?
There are four ballot issues that will be on the Arkansas ballot in November. What does Ballot Issue 1 mean?
Issue 2 could make it harder for ballot measures to pass in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In politics and parliaments, there are majorities and supermajorities. We usually declare winners based on who got the most votes, but other times political bodies will insist on having even more affirmation. A resounding threshold needs to be reached to really declare the will of...
localmemphis.com
Issue 1 could change how the Arkansas legislature works
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Midterm elections are getting closer, and the first issue you'll see on your ballot this year is about who has the authority to call the state legislatures to a special session. Though it may seem like a dry mechanical function of state government, it gets...
Supporters claim Arkansas Issue 3 protects religious freedom, opponents warn it could ‘weaponize’ faith
A ballot measure looking to codify religious freedom into the Arkansas constitution saw support at the state capitol Tuesday, even as opponents say the bill is unnecessary.
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
localmemphis.com
What would legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas mean?
Of the four issues that will be found on the voting ballot in Arkansas, perhaps the most contentious is the choice of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana—Issue 4. Issue 4 is the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues are being introduced by state lawmakers.
magnoliareporter.com
Does Arkansas need a Religious Freedom Amendment?
A tension exists at the heart of American life, and this November, Arkansas voters will be wading into the middle of it. The tension is this: On one hand, this country was founded without a state religion and with a commitment to letting individuals seek God – or not – without government interference. On the other hand, the country has an undeniable Judeo-Christian heritage that remains a central part of its character today, and faith is a central part of many Americans’ lives.
Voter guide | Everything to know about Arkansas 2022 elections
From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
Arkansas PBS to air, livestream debate series before Election Day
“Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates,” featuring 24 candidates in nine races, will livestream at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and air live on Arkansas PBS daily from October 17-21.
Ozarks First.com
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge allocates opioid settlement money to fund drug courts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Drug Court program is about to receive additional funding. During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an additional $1 million would be allocated to the state Adult Drug Court program. The money is from the settlement between Arkansas and opioid consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which settled for $500 million in 2021.
Arkansas clinic benefits from USDA rural health program gets new equipment
A government program to improve rural health care has benefited a clinic in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases dip in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County remained unchanged. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,338. Total Active Cases: 24, down...
talkbusiness.net
Governor candidate Chris Jones meets with agency directors, says he’ll be ready on Day 1
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he has spent weeks over the campaign meeting with the secretaries of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s cabinet in an effort to better understand the budgets and issues impacting those agencies. “I’ve met with all the secretaries of each of the 15 agencies, and the...
magnoliareporter.com
Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus
Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
menastar.com
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Arkansas data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arkansas awarded $145K to combat gun violence in the state
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 13, U.S. Attorney Jonathon D. Ross announced that the Department of Justice awarded the state $145,767 to support Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) in Eastern Arkansas. The funding will help support community efforts to address violent crime and gun violence in the district. “Community...
5newsonline.com
Opposing Arkansas groups unite to fight against recreational marijuana issue
ARKANSAS, USA — A big issue on the November ballot will be legalizing recreational marijuana— today, two groups that don't usually see eye-to-eye gathered at the capitol in opposition to this ballot issue. Jerry Cox, the Executive Director of the Family Council Action Committee, and Melissa Fults with...
Advocates work to get more Arkansans registered to vote
ARKANSAS, USA — Early voting is right around the corner, and according to the secretary of state's office, as of Wednesday, October 5 about 1.7 million Arkansans are registered to vote. Though that number may seem like a lot, organizations such as "Get Loud Arkansas" and "Arkansas United" have...
