Arkansas State

THV11

Candidates for Arkansas Lt. Governor debate upcoming ballot issues

CONWAY, Ark. — Early voting starts next week for the midterm election, so before you cast your ballot, the candidates for Arkansas Lt. Governor debated on various ballot issues. On Tuesday, the three candidates for Lieutenant Governor took the debate stage at the University of Central Arkansas. Republican Leslie...
localmemphis.com

Issue 1 could change how the Arkansas legislature works

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Midterm elections are getting closer, and the first issue you'll see on your ballot this year is about who has the authority to call the state legislatures to a special session. Though it may seem like a dry mechanical function of state government, it gets...
localmemphis.com

What would legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas mean?

Of the four issues that will be found on the voting ballot in Arkansas, perhaps the most contentious is the choice of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana—Issue 4. Issue 4 is the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues are being introduced by state lawmakers.
magnoliareporter.com

Does Arkansas need a Religious Freedom Amendment?

A tension exists at the heart of American life, and this November, Arkansas voters will be wading into the middle of it. The tension is this: On one hand, this country was founded without a state religion and with a commitment to letting individuals seek God – or not – without government interference. On the other hand, the country has an undeniable Judeo-Christian heritage that remains a central part of its character today, and faith is a central part of many Americans’ lives.
THV11

Voter guide | Everything to know about Arkansas 2022 elections

From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
Ozarks First.com

Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge allocates opioid settlement money to fund drug courts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Drug Court program is about to receive additional funding. During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an additional $1 million would be allocated to the state Adult Drug Court program. The money is from the settlement between Arkansas and opioid consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which settled for $500 million in 2021.
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases dip in South Arkansas

Active cases of COVID-19 were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County remained unchanged. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,338. Total Active Cases: 24, down...
magnoliareporter.com

Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus

Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
THV11

Arkansas awarded $145K to combat gun violence in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 13, U.S. Attorney Jonathon D. Ross announced that the Department of Justice awarded the state $145,767 to support Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) in Eastern Arkansas. The funding will help support community efforts to address violent crime and gun violence in the district. “Community...
THV11

Advocates work to get more Arkansans registered to vote

ARKANSAS, USA — Early voting is right around the corner, and according to the secretary of state's office, as of Wednesday, October 5 about 1.7 million Arkansans are registered to vote. Though that number may seem like a lot, organizations such as "Get Loud Arkansas" and "Arkansas United" have...
