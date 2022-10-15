Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Associated Press high school football state rankings through Week 8 in Michigan
The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions. The rankings are compiled by the Associated Press from votes of various press...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?
Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week
It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
VIDEO: Michigan hit with early winter storm
It's a scene you normally wouldn't expect to see for at least another month or so — snowy gusts piling up on cars. Video provided by Storyful shows Monday morning's winter storm conditions creating snow drifts in a Michigan parking lot.
You can meet Mike Tyson when he tours a few Michigan dispensaries this week
The heavyweight champ will be stopping by Ferndale and Madison Heights before a private party in Hazel Park
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
See when and where to find waves as tall as 19 feet on Lake Michigan, 24 feet on Lake Superior
The current storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast. Waves are going to be incredible in size and come during daylight hours. Here’s when and where you can see the monster waves. This is an early date for this kind of continuous wind strength in a storm. We...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: The most targeted cars for catalytic converter theft -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in catalytic converter theft, according...
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
My North.com
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
Mercenary wasps battle fruit flies in Michigan cherry orchards, blueberry patches
SUTTONS BAY, MICH. – Hundreds of tiny samba wasps are now presumably wreaking havoc on a type of invasive fruit fly that has for years caused crop damage across Michigan – at least, that’s what growers and researchers are hoping. Michigan State University scientists are studying how...
Gusty winds could cause 15-foot waves on Lake Michigan Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Strong winds overnight Monday and into Tuesday are a recipe for waves over 15 feet that will swamp piers and cause dangerous lake conditions. The National Weather Service issued wind advisories from 2 p.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Wednesday. They're calling for strong winds that...
Winter Storm Warning, up to 18 inches of snow for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
A very early blast of cold is heading into the Upper Peninsula. The cold will set off a heavy snow event. The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a winter storm warning for the western third of the Upper Peninsula. The winter storm warning is for heavy snow falling between this evening and midday Tuesday. Southwest of the heaviest snow area is a winter weather advisory for lighter accumulations of snow.
More than two dozen photos of celebrities we saw in Michigan this weekend
NOVI, MI - Tens of thousands of people descended upon Michigan this weekend to meet some of their favorite celebrities from many different genres of pop culture at Motor City Comic Con, Michigan’s largest comic con, which held its second event of the year. From “Doctor Who” and “Hocus...
Gale Warnings for Great Lakes, waves up to 24 feet during early winter storm
An early winter storm pushing into the Upper Peninsula Monday and Tuesday could lay down more than 18 inches of snow across some areas there, and a few inches of snow in the Lower Peninsula - but it’s also going to be packing a punch with high winds. This has spawned warnings of storm-force winds and gales across Lake Superior and portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
Toys R Us returns to Michigan with 14 locations now open; here’s where to find them
Those who didn’t want to grow up can rejoice as Toys R Us has returned to Michigan. Four years after the toy retailer shuttered the doors on all of its stores, the company is back on a smaller scale and has opened 14 locations inside Macy’s stores in Michigan.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
