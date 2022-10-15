ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?

Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week

It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened

It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
Winter Storm Warning, up to 18 inches of snow for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

A very early blast of cold is heading into the Upper Peninsula. The cold will set off a heavy snow event. The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a winter storm warning for the western third of the Upper Peninsula. The winter storm warning is for heavy snow falling between this evening and midday Tuesday. Southwest of the heaviest snow area is a winter weather advisory for lighter accumulations of snow.
Gale Warnings for Great Lakes, waves up to 24 feet during early winter storm

An early winter storm pushing into the Upper Peninsula Monday and Tuesday could lay down more than 18 inches of snow across some areas there, and a few inches of snow in the Lower Peninsula - but it’s also going to be packing a punch with high winds. This has spawned warnings of storm-force winds and gales across Lake Superior and portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
