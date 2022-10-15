Read full article on original website
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
Is Pennsylvania energy efficient? Here’s what one study says
Finance site, WalletHub, understands that “energy is expensive.”. As such, the site decided to assess which states were the least and most energy efficient. Can you guess where Pennsylvania lands?
Pa. airport stops 3 guns in 4 days at checkpoint | Today in Pa.
Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox. You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. town resident tries removing political sign, gets cut by razors attached to it | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
You’ve never seen Pa.’s fall foliage like this: Take a sky-high look at the state’s colorful leaves
The fall 2022 season is in full swing, bringing pumpkin patches, corn mazes and Halloween fun – not to mention the changing color of the leaves. Given the season, we thought we’d take you on a trip over central Pennsylvania to see some of the most beautiful fall foliage this year, showcasing the many different colors of leaves.
Mega Millions $20M jackpot (10/18/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
There were two winners of the Mega Millions jackpot over the weekend. So tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 11 p.m. ET, the lottery has reset and you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
How do I register to vote in Pa.? How do I request a mail-in ballot? Important deadlines and more midterm Election Day prep work.
NOTE: This post deals with Pennsylvania voter registration. For our New Jersey readers, voters must register by Oct. 18. Find more resources at the N.J. election website. Election Day is Nov. 8, but now is the time for Pennsylvania voters to make sure their registration is up to date and request mail-in ballots.
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
The Best Chinese Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
Pennsylvania’s wedding industry not among best in U.S., says study
After many a pandemic cancellation, the wedding boom is in full swing. However, the industry is getting back on its feet faster in some areas than others. Pennsylvania’s wedding scene falls somewhere in between. SIMILAR STORIES: 3 Pennsylvania colleges among U.S.’s ‘best’: study. Ring marketplace Rare...
Rolling roadblock on State Route 309
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said there will be a rolling roadblock on State Route 309 Tuesday. PennDOT says there will be a rolling roadblock on SR 309, the North Cross Valley Expressway, on the southbound lane, between exit 6 and exit 2 in Wilkes-Barre, to perform bridge work. The […]
Yuengling expands, will sell beer in 3 more states next year
Beer drinkers in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma will be able to buy Yuengling in 2023. The Yuengling Co., a joint venture of D.G. Yuengling & Son and Molson Coors Beverage Company, will make Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Golden Pilsner and Flight available in January. Jennifer and Wendy Yuengling of Pottsville-based...
Millions coming for new electric vehicle chargers in Pa. What you need to know.
Pennsylvania is gearing up to grant millions of dollars in new federal infrastructure money to add electric vehicle charging stations around the state, and officials are urging those interested in applying to start preparing now. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $7.5 billion to expand electric vehicle charging across...
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
2 men arrested for bringing loaded handguns through checkpoint at Pa. airport
Here’s a lesson for those who try to travel with a loaded firearm without the proper documentation. According to WPXI, two men were arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found loaded handguns in their carry-on bags at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. According to a press release,...
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
Pennsylvania school districts with the slowest internet
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. As more schools integrate technology into the...
