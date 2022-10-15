‘It was a rollercoaster’: Lex Cyrus touchdown in OT, Javon White 2-PT conversion lift Susquehanna Twp. past Northern

Read full article on original website
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 8 rankings: Cedar Cliff moves in, Susquehanna Township moves up
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record, previous rank and upcoming schedule. Let the trending begin now.
State College overcomes early deficit to edge Cumberland Valley in Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey showdown
State College was able to overcome an early deficit as the Little Lions downed Cumberland Valley 2-1 Tuesday. With the win, the Little Lions ended their divisional campaign with an undefeated record and will move on to face off against Mifflin County for the District 6 Class AAA Championship on Monday.
Lily Bannister, Addie Huber pace Middletown girls volleyball to straight-set victory
Middletown’s Lily Bannister and Addie Huber enjoyed big nights to help the Blue Raiders to a 3-0 straight-set victory over Milton Hershey Tuesday in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division action. Bannister recorded 8 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs and 1 block. Huber registered 6 kills, 3 aces and 15 digs....
Maya Williams’ 2 goals help Central Dauphin score 5-1 field hockey win over Cedar Cliff
Maya Williams had two goals and an assist Tuesday to lead Central Dauphin to a 5-1 field hockey win over Cedar Cliff. Kaylee Zellers, Sophia Adams and Gracie Spicher each added a goal for the Rams.
Katelyn Strawser’s 2 goals lead Lower Dauphin past West Perry
Katelyn Strawser had two goals Tuesday to lead Lower Dauphin to a 3-2 field hockey win over West Perry. Emmy Ecculley also had a goal for Lower Dauphin. Molly Zimmerman and Jordan Byers each had a goal for West Perry.
State College girls volleyball takes down Chambersburg in five sets
The State College girls volleyball team posted a five-set victory over Chambersburg Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division match. The set scores were 23-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-11. For Chambersburg, Morgan Stockslager had 22 digs. Ashli Ganoe had 17 assists. Kate Etter had 8 kills and Kaylie Hanna registered...
Northern’s Evelyn Morris notches hat trick, 100th career point in field hockey win
Northern York’s Evelyn Morris reached the 100 career point plateau, scoring a hat trick and adding two assists to help lead the Polar Bears to an 8-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday afternoon. Lillian Fringer also notched a hat trick and two assists for Northern (16-2-1)....
Natalee Kunkel’s 4th quarter goal lifts Gettysburg field hockey past Waynesboro
Natalee Kunkel scored with 2:58 remaining in regulation time and lifted the Gettysburg field hockey team to a 1-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday. Gettysburg peppered the Waynesboro defense with 10 shots on goal before Kunkel’s shot found the back of the cage. Gettysburg outcornered Waynesboro by a 16-1 margin.
Ella Garman helps lead Boiling Springs girls soccer past Gettysburg
Ella Garman had a goal and an assist to help lead Boiling Springs to a 3-2 girls soccer win Tuesday over Gettysburg. Grace Disque and Molly Starner each had a goal for the Bubblers, and Reese Hughes and Sophia Felix each added an assists. Izzy Gaydon and Lily Winkelmann each...
Andrew Bream’s multi-goal performance powers Northern past Shippensburg in boys soccer tilt
In Mid-Penn Colonial action, Northern (14-3, 12-1) picked up a tightly-contested 2-0 victory against Shippensburg Tuesday. The Polar Bears will face off against James Buchanan in the season finale Thursday with a chance to earn the Colonial Divisional crown. The two sides battled back and forth in a scoreless first...
Greencastle-Antrim takes down West Perry in girls volleyball to remain unbeaten
The Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team remains unbeaten this season following Tuesday’s 3-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over West Perry. The set scores of the match were 25-8, 25-15 and 25-8. Lily Kauffman had 10 kills and Madeline Eagler added 17 assists for the Blue Devils, who improved to...
Two second quarter goals push Carlisle to field hockey shutout over Chambersburg
The Carlisle field hockey team (9-8-1) got second half goals from Calyn Clements and Alexis Bear to post a 2-0 Mid-Penn Conference victory over Chambersburg to keep its hopes alive for a postseason berth in District 3, Class 3A.
Mid-Penn boys stars for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
Northern shuts out Shippensburg 2-0 in boys soccer A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys soccer Tuesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Tanner Zeigler nets two goals as West Perry boys soccer blanks James Buchanan
Tanner Zeigler scored in the 30th minute and the 48th minute and West Perry went on to a 6-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over James Buchanan. West Perry (15-1-1) also got goals from Kyle Port, Garrett Bartlow, Mason Sanno and Caleb Nickel. The Mustangs outshot James Buchanan (0-16-0) by a 25-0 margin.
York, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Maddie Koons, Mia Libby pace G-A girls soccer to 16th win of the season
Maddie Koons and Mia Libby each netted a pair of goals to pace the Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team to an 8-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Big Spring Tuesday. Haley Noblit, Sajel Sriram and Aubrey Smith chipped in with single goals for the Blue Devils. who improved to 16-1-1...
Greencastle-Antrim boys soccer team stays alive for postseason berth
The Greencastle-Antrim boys soccer team kept its hopes alive for a District 3, Class 3A tournament berth as Caleb Baine scored twice in the second half to lift the Blue Devils to a 3-1 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Big Spring Tuesday. The Blue Devils led 1-0 at halftime...
Dauphin and York counties have the most applicants for the Pa. marijuana pardon project
YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons received more than 3,500 applications for the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. The project is a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. “This is really crucial for a lot of Pennsylvanians with non-violent marijuana-related offenses on...
New central Pa. winery brings former tasting room back to life
Totem Pole Winery in Mechanicsburg has officially opened. Owners Joan and Don Hopler on Saturday welcomed customers to the space at 207 W. Main St. formerly occupied by Cristiano Winery, which closed in July. The duo Hidden Roots played from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to a standing-room-only crowd.
$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces
In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
