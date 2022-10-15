ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman grazed by bullet during shooting in Normal

NORMAL – A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Saturday morning in Normal. Officers responded around 2:00 A.M. for a shots fired report on Roland Drive. A witness reported hearing loud bangs, which lead to the bullet grazing the victim. The woman refused medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.
