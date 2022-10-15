Read full article on original website
Related
wjbc.com
Woman grazed by bullet during shooting in Normal
NORMAL – A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Saturday morning in Normal. Officers responded around 2:00 A.M. for a shots fired report on Roland Drive. A witness reported hearing loud bangs, which lead to the bullet grazing the victim. The woman refused medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.
wjbc.com
Second televised gubernatorial debate between Pritzker and Bailey
CHICAGO – It’s impossible to tell whether any minds were changed during Tuesday’s gubernatorial debate, the second and final statewide debate put on by Nexstar Broadcasting and aired on its stations around the state, including WMBD Channel 31 in the Bloomington area. When asked what he believes...
wjbc.com
Stanford Police asking for help in identifying alleged theft suspect
STANFORD – Stanford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person allegedly involved in several burglaries and thefts. Police say the person, described as a white male, around six feet in height, is allegedly involved in thefts in Stanford and Hopedale. Stanford Chief of Police...
wjbc.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police is asking for help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a local theft case. According to a news release, one man and two women allegedly stole four Apple products valued at over $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8. Police report the...
Comments / 0