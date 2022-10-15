ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid scandal, COVID prompts LA Council to hold online meetings

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin. | Photo courtesy of the office of Councilman Mike Bonin/YouTube

After protests demanding the resignation of the three City Council members involved in the racism scandal at City Hall led to Friday’s meeting being canceled, Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell announced Friday that the council meetings next Tuesday and Wednesday will take place virtually due to a COVID-19 exposure in the chamber.

Councilman Mike Bonin tested positive for COVID-19 this week and was present at Tuesday’s meeting. A news release from O’Farrell’s office did not mention the controversy over the leaked tapes or the fact that all three meetings this week were either delayed, adjourned or canceled due to the protests.

Nury Martinez resigned her council seat this week, but councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — the other two council members on the tape — have yet to resign. Protests were expected again in the Council Chamber again on Tuesday if de León and Cedillo did not resign by then.

When asked by City News Service if the potential for another disruption led to the decision to hold the meetings virtually, Dan Halden, a spokesperson for O’Farrell, said the move was “about the COVID-19 diagnosis.”

Halden later said that it was important for the Council to move forward and have a meeting. Halden added that while the pain and anger that Angelenos feel from the release of the recording “comes from a real place,” but “at the same time, we do have to conduct business.”

De León and Cedillo, who attempted to attend Wednesday’s meeting but were asked to leave the chamber after protesters voiced objections to their presence, would be able to attend the virtual meetings without facing the public face-to-face. Their attendance would “not be appropriate, no matter the format in which we are meeting,” Halden said.

O’Farrell has been in touch with Cedillo but has not been able to reach de León since Tuesday, according to Halden.

O’Farrell, in a statement, said it is “possible, if not likely, that there will be more positive cases.”

“With the possibility that there will be more positive cases, out of an abundance of caution, we will hold both Tuesday and Wednesday’s meetings virtually, as we did for over a year during the height of the pandemic,” O’Farrell said. “I urge everyone who was in Council Chambers this week to get tested beginning Sunday, and continue testing.”

Public comment will be taken remotely. The agenda on Tuesday includes several major items, including the election of a new Council president following Martinez’s resignation.

Daily Mail

LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in leaked racist audio where she called colleague's black son a 'little monkey'

LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in the racist audio where she described a colleague's black son as a 'little monkey' and said of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon: 'F*** that guy, he's with the blacks.'. A new portion of the incriminating recording from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez RESIGNS After Calling Colleague's Adopted Black Child A 'Little Monkey' In Leaked Conversation

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after her racist conversation with two other council members leaked online, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking conversation, which was first recorded in October 2021, was led by Martinez and also featured L.A. City Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León.Throughout the recording, which has since been obtained by Daily Mail, Martinez referred to her colleague, fellow council member Mike Bonin, as a “little b----” before the three council members target Bonin’s adopted Black son.De León referred to Bonin’s son as an “accessory” that Bonin brings around L.A. like “when Nury [Martinez] brings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León

Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo removed from committee assignments

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he has removed Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo from their committee assignments.In a news conference Monday morning, O'Farrell said there is no news on whether either of the councilmen will resign their seats over their participation in a racially charged, recorded conversation from October 2021 that has already led to the resignation of Nury Martinez from her council seat. O'Farrell says he hasn't spoken to Councilman Kevin de León since last Tuesday "despite my best efforts," but he is urging him again Monday to resign, and has passed along the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Joe Biden Calls On Three Los Angeles City Council Members To Resign Over Remarks Revealed In Leaked Audio

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on three Los Angeles City Council members to resign over remarks that were made in a leaked audio recording. “He believes that they all should resign,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters today. “The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling. They should all step down.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council votes to explore ballot measure adding districts

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to begin the process of placing a measure before voters in 2024 that would increase the number of council districts in Los Angeles. The measure, proposed by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, was a response to a leaked tape revealing a 2021 discussion between three council members and a top county labor official that included racial slurs and discussions over how to redraw district boundaries in their favor. The exact number of proposed new seats would depend on the population growth of the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Racism scandal: LA Council heads into weekend with uncertainty

The Los Angeles City Council is set to enter the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing. Two council members — Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests during this week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside adopts ‘Action Plan’ intended to reduce homelessness

A newly adopted plan to reduce citywide homelessness through a series of incremental steps will require officials to meet “measurable” goals that make a difference over time, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said Wednesday. The Riverside City Council on Tuesday night adopted a “Homeless Action Plan” that relies...
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
