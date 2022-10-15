ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailee Sheetz leads Mifflin County to decisive victory over Susquehanna Twp. in field hockey showdown

Mifflin County picked up a convincing 3-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Tuesday behind a stellar outing by Hailee Sheetz. Sheetz netted all three goals for the Huskies. Her first goal came less than three minutes into the first quarter to set the tone for the contest. With less than two minutes left in the opening quarter, Sheetz found the back of the net for the second time to extend the lead.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Laurel Lake, Pine Grove FSP, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, USA By Earl Robicheaux

Pine Grove Furnace State Park is located at the northern edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains in an area known as South Mountain with the Appalachian trail running through the park. The Park is surrounded by the Michaux State Forest and the park has two lakes, Laurel Lake, the larger and Fuller Lake. In 1764 a couple of entrepreneurs build an iron furnace along Mountain Creek and established the Pine Grove Iron Works. There, they manufactured ten-plate stoves, fireplace backs, iron kettles and possibly munitions. Interestingly, a ten-plate stove was the first really portable stove which it gets its name from the fact that they required 10 different iron poring parts for their assembly. The park lies about halfway between Gettysburg to the south and Shippensburg to the north.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Teenage boy reported missing from central Pa. home

Lancaster police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in two days. Savion Patterson was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on his front porch, on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue, according to city police. “Savion’s family is eager to have him home safe...
LANCASTER, PA
$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces

In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
