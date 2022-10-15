ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks

Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
DES PLAINES, IL
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $454 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (October 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $454 million drawing Saturday (October 15) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'

"The ticket went everywhere I went," said lottery winner Sabrina Bottoms A North Carolina woman's weekly scratch-off routine finally paid off big time. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker from Conway, bought the winning $1 million ticket Sunday night after a routine visit to the Park N Shop gas stop, the NC Education Lottery said in a release published on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe I won," Bottoms told lottery officials. "I fill up and get one ticket every week." The ticket, which helps fund education initiatives for...
ILLINOIS STATE
NECN

Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Connecticut

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11. The two winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $420 million. It has a cash...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy