Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks
Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
Mega Millions jackpot is $410 million. Here are 3 key things to do if you win
This is the third time this year that the Mega Millions jackpot is above $400 million. Powerball's top prize for its Saturday night drawing is $378 million. If you beat the odds and land the windfall, be sure to protect your ticket and tell as few people as possible about your newfound wealth.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $454 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (October 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $454 million drawing Saturday (October 15) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed...
Here are Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. Friday's jackpot will be an estimated of $494 million. The cash option would be $248.7 million.
Man buys 200 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins $1 million
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets. Ali Ghaemi of Alexandria told Virginia Lottery officials he was preparing to leave town and decided to treat himself to 200 $1 tickets for Sept. 6 Pick 4 drawing.
Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'
"The ticket went everywhere I went," said lottery winner Sabrina Bottoms A North Carolina woman's weekly scratch-off routine finally paid off big time. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker from Conway, bought the winning $1 million ticket Sunday night after a routine visit to the Park N Shop gas stop, the NC Education Lottery said in a release published on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe I won," Bottoms told lottery officials. "I fill up and get one ticket every week." The ticket, which helps fund education initiatives for...
Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers
The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $454 million with a cash value of $232.6 million.
I won $147,500 playing the lottery – see my winning strategy
ONE strategy pocketed tens of thousands of dollars for a lucky lottery player. First, keep in mind that the lottery is a risky stake and the odds are significantly stacked against players. States are said to keep 30% of the $60billion that is spent each year. As always, you’ll need...
Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Connecticut
Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11. The two winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $420 million. It has a cash...
Mega Millions results Oct. 11, 2022: Did anyone win last night
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise, now up to an estimated $494 million with a cash value of $248.7 million after no tickets sold matched the numbers drawn last night. The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 7, 11, 13 and 38. The Megaball was 1 and the Megaplier was...
