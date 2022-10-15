ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WESH

Ocean Center shelter site closes in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people displaced by hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach are still working on getting back on their feet. At noon, the county-run Ocean Center shut down its shelter operation, but not without the county offering other places to go. Outside the Ocean Center Monday,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Biketoberfest brings huge crowds to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The motorcycles are back in Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest 2022. "The vibe is a Harley family, all around. That's why I love Harleys, it's a family," said motorcycle fan Renee McPheron. Despite Hurricane Ian hitting Daytona Beach hard, bikers said the city is open for business.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
FORT MYERS, FL
WESH

Man, woman dead in Flagler County motorcycle crash

PALM COAST, Fla. — Troopers say two people are dead after a crash in Flagler County. According to the report from Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Seminole Woods Boulevard and Sesame Boulevard. Officials say the two people killed were thrown from a...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man crashes into bushes near city hall

6:51 p.m. — 200 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local pizza shop after the owner reported the theft of two bottles of soda. According to an incident report, the owner said that a juvenile boy wearing a black hoodie and black face mask walked into the shop and over to the coolers, where he grabbed two bottles of soda. When asked whether he was going to pay for them or not, the boy said, "I'm just going to take them," and left the store.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach boy wins his first fishing tournament together with his father

Six-year-old Scotty Jr. Cornelius and his father, Scott Cornelius, of Ormond Beach, entered the iFish Flagler Inshore Fishing Tournament — their first fishing tournament together — as team Tournament Pirate and won first place. The tournament, hosted by the Flagler Home Builders Association, was held at Herschel King...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

