FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
WESH
Ocean Center shelter site closes in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people displaced by hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach are still working on getting back on their feet. At noon, the county-run Ocean Center shut down its shelter operation, but not without the county offering other places to go. Outside the Ocean Center Monday,...
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
fox35orlando.com
Biketoberfest brings huge crowds to Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The motorcycles are back in Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest 2022. "The vibe is a Harley family, all around. That's why I love Harleys, it's a family," said motorcycle fan Renee McPheron. Despite Hurricane Ian hitting Daytona Beach hard, bikers said the city is open for business.
fox35orlando.com
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them.
Vehicles covered by chemicals at Seminole Co. BJ’s Wholesale Club
A possible explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Sanford.
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
click orlando
1 lane of State Road 46 opens as floodwater in Seminole County recedes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is reopening one lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes. One lane of State Road 46 in east Seminole County will be open to two-way traffic. Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.
fox35orlando.com
2 still on the run after robbery turned deadly shooting at Orlando's Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two robbery suspects are still at large after trying to steal from a jewelry store at the Magic Mall in Orlando last week. Two of the suspected robbers were shot dead by the store owner, Orlando police said. No description of the suspects has been released so...
WESH
Man, woman dead in Flagler County motorcycle crash
PALM COAST, Fla. — Troopers say two people are dead after a crash in Flagler County. According to the report from Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Seminole Woods Boulevard and Sesame Boulevard. Officials say the two people killed were thrown from a...
flaglerlive.com
Two Motorcyclists Are Killed in Crash on Seminole Woods Boulevard Near Grand Landings
Last Updated: Tuesday, 7:39 a.m. A man and a woman were killed this evening in a single motorcycle crash at Seminole Woods Boulevard just south of Grand Landings in Palm Coast. It is the county’s first fatal crash this Biketoberfest, and second grave crash of the day. There have...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man crashes into bushes near city hall
6:51 p.m. — 200 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local pizza shop after the owner reported the theft of two bottles of soda. According to an incident report, the owner said that a juvenile boy wearing a black hoodie and black face mask walked into the shop and over to the coolers, where he grabbed two bottles of soda. When asked whether he was going to pay for them or not, the boy said, "I'm just going to take them," and left the store.
Troopers: Two killed in motorcycle crash in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Palm Coast. Troopers said just before 7:30 p.m., a motorcyclist and his female passenger were traveling on Seminole Woods Boulevard north of Sesame Boulevard, when they ran off the road and struck a tree. Investigators...
fox35orlando.com
Motorcycle gang member among those arrested during Biketoberfest:'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
1 dead in crash involving truck, motorcycle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died following an accident involving a truck and motorcycle in Orange County on Monday morning. Troopers said the accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Taft Vineland Road and General Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was transported as a trauma...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach boy wins his first fishing tournament together with his father
Six-year-old Scotty Jr. Cornelius and his father, Scott Cornelius, of Ormond Beach, entered the iFish Flagler Inshore Fishing Tournament — their first fishing tournament together — as team Tournament Pirate and won first place. The tournament, hosted by the Flagler Home Builders Association, was held at Herschel King...
Mount Dora man accused of using Amtrak trains to traffic drugs from Orlando to Virginia
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal agents say a Central Florida man took five kilos of crystal meth on a train trip to Virginia. Investigators said they got a tip about a drug trafficking organization from Lake County using Amtrak trains to carry drugs up north. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
fox35orlando.com
17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
fox35orlando.com
Shooting victim drives off in Amazon truck, deputies say
A shooting victim is accused of taking an Amazon delivery driver on a wild ride. Brevard County deputies say it happened on Tuesday afternoon at a 7-Eleven in Cocoa.
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
