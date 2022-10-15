(KFOR NEWS October 18, 2022) Starting today (Tuesday), 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen to through traffic in a new configuration. Traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 will continue in the single-lane configuration in both directions, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Highway 2 eastbound traffic will continue to use the new Nebraska Highway lanes, take a left turn onto the N-2 eastbound ramp, and continue east on N-2 or to 120th Street. N-2 westbound traffic will continue to use the off-ramp to the new Nebraska Highway, take a right turn onto Nebraska Highway, and continue onto the existing N-2 westbound lanes.

