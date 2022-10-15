More than 2 million people have already voted in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project. The project, which compiles public data on early voting at ElectProject.org, had counted 2,030,730 early votes, of which 1,842,115 mail-in ballots have been returned and 188,615 ballots have been cast in person thus far, as of Oct. 17. There have been 14,892,186 total mail ballots requested.

