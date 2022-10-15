ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AOL Corp

Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate

MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings,...
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Citizenship Laws Gorsuch Called ‘Racist’ Rejected for Review (1)

The Supreme Court refused to take a case that could undo a series of early 20th century rulings that shortchange residents of Puerto Rico and four other territories of their full constitutional rights. The birthright citizenship appeal the justices declined to hear on Monday, Fitisemanu v. United States, concerns the...
UTAH STATE
AOL Corp

Testimony: Oath Keepers ready to use 'any means necessary'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers extremists were prepared to use “any means necessary” on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory, a member of the group testified Tuesday. The testimony from Jason Dolan came in the trial of Stewart Rhodes,...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Early vote count surpasses ordinary midterm turnout

More than 2 million people have already voted in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project. The project, which compiles public data on early voting at ElectProject.org, had counted 2,030,730 early votes, of which 1,842,115 mail-in ballots have been returned and 188,615 ballots have been cast in person thus far, as of Oct. 17. There have been 14,892,186 total mail ballots requested.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Iran dismisses President Biden as 'tired,' condemns 'interference' in protests

Iran dismissed President Biden as a "tired" politician and condemned U.S. "interference" in Iran's brutal crackdown on human rights protesters Sunday. Biden addressed the month-long unrest in Iran on Friday, saying he was "stunned" at how aggressively the Iranian people have risen up against the country's Islamist regime. Iranian foreign affairs spokesman Nasser Kanani condemned Biden's statement as "interference" on Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Four found dead in home in Virginia suburb of Washington

Two men and two women were found dead Monday afternoon at a Virginia home outside Washington, D.C. A person of interest was being interviewed, police said. Prince William County police discovered four bodies after they were called to a home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Washington, at about 4:30 p.m.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC News

Supreme Court declines to consider overturning racist 'Insular Cases'

The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider whether American Samoans have full U.S. citizenship at birth, a dispute that would have given the justices the opportunity to repudiate past rulings suffused with racist language that helped determine that people in U.S. territories would not have the same rights as other Americans.
UTAH STATE
The Des Moines Register

Analysts shift ratings in Iowa US Senate race from 'safe' Chuck Grassley win to 'likely'

Two election analysts are slightly downgrading Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s chances of winning reelection this November following the release of a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, though they still say a Grassley victory is likely. The poll, released this week, shows Grassley leading Democrat Mike Franken by 3 percentage points —...
IOWA STATE
Axios Columbus

Inside the crucial Ohio Supreme Court races

While Ohio's Senate race has taken center stage in the upcoming midterm election, the outcomes of the state Supreme Court races could be even more important. Why it matters: This is the first year court candidates appear with party affiliations on the ballot. The results of these races could alter...
OHIO STATE

