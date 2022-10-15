Read full article on original website
'That's my check': Walker acknowledges giving $700 to his ex, but denies her claim he knew it was for an abortion
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Confronted with images of a receipt from an abortion clinic and a check dated days later and bearing his name, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Sunday that an ex-partner’s allegation that he paid to terminate her pregnancy is a lie. “It’s a lie,” Walker,...
Anti-abortion groups: It’s time for Republicans to stop avoiding the issue
In the final weeks of the campaign, groups that oppose abortion rights are urging Republican candidates to go on offense.
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
Emphasizing that former Army Gen. Don Bolduc puts "country first," former Rep. Tusli Gabbard of Hawaii urged the lunchtime crowd at the Eggshell Restaurant "to support" the Republican Senate nominee in the battleground state of New Hampshire "and to bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote."
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings,...
Abortion bans and LGBTQ-targeted laws are catching some school campuses in the crosshairs
Public schools and colleges that receive federal funding – which is nearly all of them – now find themselves caught between new state laws banning abortion and stripping the rights of students who are transgender and nonbinary, and a federal law that bans sex-based discrimination in schools. The...
Citizenship Laws Gorsuch Called ‘Racist’ Rejected for Review (1)
The Supreme Court refused to take a case that could undo a series of early 20th century rulings that shortchange residents of Puerto Rico and four other territories of their full constitutional rights. The birthright citizenship appeal the justices declined to hear on Monday, Fitisemanu v. United States, concerns the...
Testimony: Oath Keepers ready to use 'any means necessary'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers extremists were prepared to use “any means necessary” on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory, a member of the group testified Tuesday. The testimony from Jason Dolan came in the trial of Stewart Rhodes,...
Early vote count surpasses ordinary midterm turnout
More than 2 million people have already voted in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project. The project, which compiles public data on early voting at ElectProject.org, had counted 2,030,730 early votes, of which 1,842,115 mail-in ballots have been returned and 188,615 ballots have been cast in person thus far, as of Oct. 17. There have been 14,892,186 total mail ballots requested.
Anti-Abortion Politicians Are Now Planning To Go After In Vitro Fertilization
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is an invasive but effective treatment that has allowed people experiencing fertility issues a chance to become pregnant and children. But if Republican legislators have anything to say about IVF, things are about to get a lot more difficult — and potentially more dangerous — for people hoping to turn to IVF for family planning.
Iran dismisses President Biden as 'tired,' condemns 'interference' in protests
Iran dismissed President Biden as a "tired" politician and condemned U.S. "interference" in Iran's brutal crackdown on human rights protesters Sunday. Biden addressed the month-long unrest in Iran on Friday, saying he was "stunned" at how aggressively the Iranian people have risen up against the country's Islamist regime. Iranian foreign affairs spokesman Nasser Kanani condemned Biden's statement as "interference" on Sunday.
Four found dead in home in Virginia suburb of Washington
Two men and two women were found dead Monday afternoon at a Virginia home outside Washington, D.C. A person of interest was being interviewed, police said. Prince William County police discovered four bodies after they were called to a home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Washington, at about 4:30 p.m.
In Kentucky, abortion issue generates new breed of activists
Leah Martin ended up in the emergency room "because of the immense stress" of being denied an abortion in her US home state of Kentucky. Martin said she ultimately ended up in the emergency room "because of the immense stress and panic that I put on my body from receiving that news."
Supreme Court declines to consider overturning racist 'Insular Cases'
The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider whether American Samoans have full U.S. citizenship at birth, a dispute that would have given the justices the opportunity to repudiate past rulings suffused with racist language that helped determine that people in U.S. territories would not have the same rights as other Americans.
Clyburn, Stabenow to campaign for Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
Two Washington heavyweights are set to campaign with North Carolina Democratic Senate hopeful Cheri Beasley, lending the former state Supreme Court justice a bit of star power in the closing weeks of her campaign. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) will make three stops with Beasley on Wednesday, while Rep. James Clyburn...
How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism
VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
Analysts shift ratings in Iowa US Senate race from 'safe' Chuck Grassley win to 'likely'
Two election analysts are slightly downgrading Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s chances of winning reelection this November following the release of a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, though they still say a Grassley victory is likely. The poll, released this week, shows Grassley leading Democrat Mike Franken by 3 percentage points —...
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
Let’s be clear: There is no such thing as ‘abortion up to the moment of birth’
Recently, politicians and commentators—including current Montana congressional candidates—have used the phrase “abortion up to the moment of birth.” This phrase is intentionally misleading; there is no such thing. Worse, it exploits personal tragedy for political gain. Abortions after 21 weeks, which is about halfway through pregnancy,...
Inside the crucial Ohio Supreme Court races
While Ohio's Senate race has taken center stage in the upcoming midterm election, the outcomes of the state Supreme Court races could be even more important. Why it matters: This is the first year court candidates appear with party affiliations on the ballot. The results of these races could alter...
