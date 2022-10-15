Read full article on original website
Goddess 55 Frazier
3d ago
Where is the comments from the folks in AUGUSTA?!. You all mixed up the headlines to this article...
Reply(3)
8
my2cents
3d ago
I must say Walker really impressed me last night. I bet the Warnock crowd is losing their minds right about now, lolzzz..
Reply(3)
7
US-EAGLE
2d ago
I made up my mind 1 year - 10 months ago. NO DISTRUCTOCRATS FOR ANY OFFICE. And that past time has reinforced my decision.
Reply
4
