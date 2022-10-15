Read full article on original website
School provides self-defense lessons
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Walking to your car alone in a dark parking lot can be daunting, but it does not have to be with the right skills. The Brookland School District gave its teachers some additional self-defense training for inside and the classroom and out. “To know some of...
Spooktacular haunted houses in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to get your fright on? Here is a list of haunted houses across the region. 1230 Cannie Baker Road Mountain Home, AR http://www.fieldsofterror.com/. Ghost Walk at Powhattan. Oct. 22 and 29 only Powhattan State Park https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/events/ghost-walks. The Haunted Theater. 306 W Main St. Blytheville, AR...
Projects propelling airport towards the future
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of the Jonesboro Municipal Airport is just around the corner. The airport held a meeting Monday and discussed projects that will make the airport more accessible for the growth the area has experienced over the years. A runway strengthening project is currently in its...
Commission presents feasibility study for future Jonesboro sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The future of a highly-anticipated sports complex in Northeast Arkansas is getting brighter. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission presented its feasibility study to the city council at its meeting. Consulting firm Eastern Sports Management in conjunction with Pinnacle Sports conducted the study.
‘Kia Boys’ driving auto thefts, Memphis chief says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has seen an increase in crime from this time last year, according to numbers from September. Auto thefts are one of the biggest drivers of crime in Memphis. That’s the word from Memphis Police as they presented their monthly crime update to council members Tuesday. “If we could […]
Hundreds gather for area Fall Festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday a Jonesboro organization hosted Fall Festival for all to enjoy. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at Rotary Centennial Plaza downtown, Downtown Jonesboro Alliance made sure Fall Festival had everything you could ask for, free ice cream, live music, and half a dozen local vendors and food trucks.
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
How to ready your home ahead of freezing temperatures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures dipping into the 30s recently, many people will be turning on the heat for the first time this year, and before you do, you want to make sure it’s safe. Michael Chrisman, owner and operator of Northeast Arkansas Heating and Cooling, said when...
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
Journey coming to FedExForum this Spring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Classic rock group Journey is headed to Memphis early next year. The group is set to play their Freedom Tour 2023, with a Memphis date on April 1. They will headline FedExForum alongside guest TOTO. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.
Bird Carcasses Encased in Cement Statues Intercepted in Memphis
NEW ORLEANS - On Saturday, October 8, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists in Memphis, Tennessee seized two bird carcasses and palm seeds encased in cement statues. The shipment from Mexico City was enroute to Odessa, Texas and vaguely manifested as a gift to a cousin “with crafts.” The 10-kilogram shipment was examined via x-ray and contained three cement statues, each concealing organic material.
Two dead, Paragould officer shot Tuesday morning
Paragould Police are investigating the apparent shooting deaths of two men, and the wounding of a Paragould Police Department officer. The body of one man was found at 116 S. Rockingchair Road, south of West King’s Highway on the west side of Paragould. The Paragould officer was shot about 7 a.m. at the Rockingchair Road home and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Paragould that left one man dead and sent an officer to a Memphis hospital. Captain Brad Snyder with the Paragould Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road around 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, regarding an unwanted person.
MPD finds body in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
Mississippi River’s low levels disrupting barge traffic, affecting farmers during harvest
Despite rainfall in the Arkansas Delta during the weekend, the Mississippi River is getting close to all-time, historic lows and it is having an impact on farmers in the Natural State. Closures stopped a reported 2,000 barges and about 100 towboats. The water level had gotten so low that barge...
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held at site of new $150M plant in Tiptonville
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sinova Global will break ground at the site of their new $150 million facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee on Monday, October 17. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter Lake County Mayor Danny Cook,...
Police investigating Mississippi County shooting
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a Blytheville man. According to a press release from Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, on Oct. 15, around 5:23 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cherry and Ruddle. When officers got to the scene,...
Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond
Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue attracting sightseers along its exposed banks. Currently the river at Cape sits at a little over 6 ft.
Fire crews respond to house fire
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
