FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn run defense nears rock bottom historically against Ole Miss
To say Auburn’s performance against the run Saturday was bad would be an understatement. No. 9 Ole Miss ran all over the Tigers for 448 rushing yards, the most Auburn has allowed in at least two decades. It marked only the fourth time Auburn has given up 400 rush yards in a game in the past two decades, as Wisconsin (400) and LSU (411) both ran wild in 2015, and Arkansas (426) did so in 2002.
Smiths Station, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WALA-TV FOX10
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin makes an appearance in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Auburn Tigers are off this week, but head coach Bryan Harsin is still working hard. After an appearance Monday morning in Birmingham, coach Harsin made the four hour trip to Mobile to speak for the C-Spire 1st and 10 club. But he wasn’t just here...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn lands No. 15 ranking in preseason AP Top 25 poll
Auburn men’s basketball will start its season in high regard, as the Tigers landed at No. 15 in the preseason installment of the AP Top 25 Poll. This is the fourth time in the past five years that Auburn has garnered a preseason top-25 ranking, The Tigers have now been ranked for 20 consecutive polls, going back to the 2021-22 preseason poll.
Opelika-Auburn News
Arkansas at Auburn slated for 11 a.m. kickoff
Auburn fans will wake up with football when Arkansas comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 29. The contest will kick off at 11 a.m. Central, the SEC announced Monday, and it’ll be televised on SEC Network. SEC Week 9 TV, kickoff times. Arkansas at Auburn: 11 a.m. on SEC...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Huge prospect’: Auburn gymnastics gets commitment from U.S. worlds team contender Marissa Neal
Auburn gymnastics has landed another “huge” commitment from a top talent. Marissa Neal, who will be competing this weekend for a spot on the U.S. national team at the 2022 world championships, announced on Monday that she’s committed to compete in college at Auburn. “She’s definitely a...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Room for advancement’: Southern Union health science graduates find work quickly
While it could be thought that a student would have to go to a large school to advance in health sciences, people graduating from Southern Union State Community College every semester disprove that narrative. “Our nursing students, our surgical techs, radiology techs, our paramedics, they go through our training here,”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Southern Union aims to provide opportunities to grow — for students and businesses alike
John West Southern Union State Community College has come a long way since it opened as Bethlehem College, a small private bible school in Wadley in 1922. Over the years, the school has expanded into a regional hub for technical training across three campuses in Wadley, Opelika, and Valley. The Opelika Campus has grown to be the largest of the three with 85% of the school’s student body attending classes there.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University Health Care and Education Clinic opens at the Boykin Center in Northwest Auburn
Tuesday afternoon saw the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Auburn University Health Care and Education Clinic at the Boykin Center in Northwest Auburn. The new clinic seeks to give healthcare access to the uninsured and underinsured in the area. The clinic is the result of an agreement between the Harrison College of Pharmacy (HCOP) at Auburn University and the City of Auburn.
WTVM
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all ghouls and goblins. It’s time to put on your best costume to collect lots of candy. Cities and counties in the Chattahoochee Valley are releasing trick or treat hours - however, the cities and counties are reminding all participants of a few safety tips:
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika
Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
wrbl.com
Southern chill! Freeze warnings begin tonight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of the coldest air that we have seen since late winter will filter in today through Thursday. As high-pressure settles, we’ll see plenty of sunshine but temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 50s. Winds will stay gusty with gust up to 20 mph, this means it will feel a few degrees cooler throughout the day.
WTVM
SaMarc Foundation takes Columbus athletes on educational Bahamas trip
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local high school basketball players returned to the Fountain City following an educational trip to the Bahamas. High school basketball players from Northside, Columbus and Pacelli took the free cruise thanks to the SaMarc Foundation. The Bi-City Award recipients visited Bimini, the smallest island in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Freeze watch: Lee County could see the first freeze of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Lee County and other parts of central Alabama could see the first freeze of the season Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch Monday morning which will last until Wednesday at 9 a.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s with an...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
