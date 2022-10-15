To say Auburn’s performance against the run Saturday was bad would be an understatement. No. 9 Ole Miss ran all over the Tigers for 448 rushing yards, the most Auburn has allowed in at least two decades. It marked only the fourth time Auburn has given up 400 rush yards in a game in the past two decades, as Wisconsin (400) and LSU (411) both ran wild in 2015, and Arkansas (426) did so in 2002.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO