CT man gets 3-year sentence for stealing 50 guns from warehouse
A federal court sentenced a 32-year-old Hartford man to three years in prison on Tuesday for stealing 50 guns from a warehouse in August 2021, according to the Department of Justice.
Suspects in Bridgeport drug trafficking case found guilty
Five suspects have been found guilty of running a large narcotics operation in Bridgeport. The five were found guilty October 14 for their parts in a ring that distributed fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man pleads not guilty to assaulting home health aide
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his mother’s home health aide. Delquan Robinson, 41, of 161 S. Main St., entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint,...
newstalknewengland.com
Amin Hasan of Stamford, Connecticut Was Sentenced Monday To 2 Years For Being A Felon Possessing A Firearm
On Tuesday, Amin Hasan, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 2 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On December 5, 2020, Hasan was arrested by Stamford Police after causing a disturbance at a shopping plaza and a search of a van he rented revealed 13 filled 5-gallon gas cans, two hatchets, an ax and other items.
New Britain Herald
Hartford man gets 23 years in prison for raping victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain. Isaias Lopez, 39, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea bargain. The...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
New Haven Independent
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
3 found dead at Stamford home from apparent fentanyl overdoses
STAMFORD, Conn. -- Three people were found dead from apparent fentanyl overdoses inside a home in Stamford.A woman was discovered in the basement, then two men were found in the kitchen at a rental house on Scofield Street, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday. A man who came to service the furnace found a nonresponsive woman on a sofa in the basement and called police. "They located two others dead on the kitchen floor, on the first floor. Two brothers, both deceased also," said Stamford Police Captain Richard Conklin. According to Conklin, a working theory is the victims intended to use cocaine and may...
Reported shooting threat leads to Jersey City man being charged with loaded gun: police
Jersey City police responding to the area of Chopin Court and Montgomery Street on reports of a group of men threatening to shoot people arrested one man and recovered a loaded handgun, authorities said. According to police radio transmissions, multiple people called police at 6:25 p.m. to report that seven...
Loaded Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop In Inwood, Duo Charged, Police Say
Two people were charged after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Inwood at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said officers saw a 2018 Nissan Rogue failing to maintain its lane while traveling...
250 Fentanyl Pills, Loaded Gun Found In Disabled Pickup Near Notorious Route 287/17 Flyover
An out-of-state driver whose pickup truck ran out of gas on a notorious stretch of highway at the New Jersey/New York border in Mahwah was carrying 250 fentanyl pills and a loaded gun, authorities said. Officer Michael Silano immediately picked up on inconsistencies in the driver’s story after finding the...
Man Accused Of Punching Person 'Holding Up Line' At Milford Dunkin' Donuts, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly punching another man in the face for taking too long in line at a Connecticut Dunkin' Donuts. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the shop in Milford. According to the Milford Police, New York resident...
Bristol police ambush: Connecticut IG says suspect fired over 80 rounds at cops, bodycam video shows kill shot
The preliminary investigation into the Bristol, Connecticut, police ambush shows the suspect fired over 80 rounds toward officers from behind, killing two cops and wounding a third.
5 Nabbed In New Canaan Traffic Stop With 2 Guns, Police Say
Three men and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly having two guns after being stopped for following each other at a high rate of speed in Fairfield County. The incident took place in New Cannan around 3:10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17 northbound on New Norwalk Road. According to Lt. Jason...
NBC Connecticut
Suspect Fired Over 80 Rounds at Bristol Officers During Siege: IG Report
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes
SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
19-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Waterbury Crash
A 19-year-old Connecticut resident was killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, officers responded to the area of 885 Watertown Ave., and found two vehicles, with both drivers injured.
NBC Connecticut
Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers
Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
