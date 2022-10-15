ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain man pleads not guilty to assaulting home health aide

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his mother’s home health aide. Delquan Robinson, 41, of 161 S. Main St., entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Amin Hasan of Stamford, Connecticut Was Sentenced Monday To 2 Years For Being A Felon Possessing A Firearm

On Tuesday, Amin Hasan, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 2 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On December 5, 2020, Hasan was arrested by Stamford Police after causing a disturbance at a shopping plaza and a search of a van he rented revealed 13 filled 5-gallon gas cans, two hatchets, an ax and other items.
STAMFORD, CT
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Haven Independent

New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery

ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
ANSONIA, CT
CBS New York

3 found dead at Stamford home from apparent fentanyl overdoses

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Three people were found dead from apparent fentanyl overdoses inside a home in Stamford.A woman was discovered in the basement, then two men were found in the kitchen at a rental house on Scofield Street, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday. A man who came to service the furnace found a nonresponsive woman on a sofa in the basement and called police. "They located two others dead on the kitchen floor, on the first floor. Two brothers, both deceased also," said Stamford Police Captain Richard Conklin. According to Conklin, a working theory is the victims intended to use cocaine and may...
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspect Fired Over 80 Rounds at Bristol Officers During Siege: IG Report

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes

SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Waterbury Crash

A 19-year-old Connecticut resident was killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, officers responded to the area of 885 Watertown Ave., and found two vehicles, with both drivers injured.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers

Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
BRISTOL, CT

