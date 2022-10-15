STAMFORD, Conn. -- Three people were found dead from apparent fentanyl overdoses inside a home in Stamford.A woman was discovered in the basement, then two men were found in the kitchen at a rental house on Scofield Street, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday. A man who came to service the furnace found a nonresponsive woman on a sofa in the basement and called police. "They located two others dead on the kitchen floor, on the first floor. Two brothers, both deceased also," said Stamford Police Captain Richard Conklin. According to Conklin, a working theory is the victims intended to use cocaine and may...

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO