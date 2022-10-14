Read full article on original website
Woman Charged in Deadly Hit and Run
A woman is charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Wichita. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Police say that the victim was on the hood of a moving vehicle near Ninth Street North and St. Paul when he fell off...
Richard Darrell Lightner
Richard Darrell Lightner, 86, of New Cambria, Kansas, passed away Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Richard was born in Rural Dickinson County, Kansas on February 14, 1936, a son of Edith Kathleen (Lee) and Theodore Joseph Lightner. Richard served in the United States Marine Corp and was the owner/operator of Richard...
Patricia “Pat” Gail Sprout
Patricia “Pat” Gail Sprout, 82, of Delphos, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Kansas. Pat was born in Salina on May 7, 1940 to the late Ray and Ella Marie (Sanborn) Belden. She worked at both the Strand and Fox Watson Theaters before becoming a...
Crystal R. Fuller
Crystal R. Fuller, 43, of Salina passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born to Raymond and Heather (Peters) Fuller on June 27, 1979, in Salina, Kansas. Crystal enjoyed her country music and going to the Country Stampede. She was well loved by her co-workers and friends. When not at work she loved cookie jam and horror movies. After her mother’s passing Crystal continued to watch her mothers favorite tv show wrestling.Crystal had a passion for her niece and nephew and her ten plus God children.
Crash Prompts Citations
Monday morning two vehicles were involved in an accident at the corner of York and Ohio. Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL Staff, on Monday morning around 7:10 AM Lee Butterfield, 57, from Salina was stopped at the sign going East on York St. When he pulled onto Ohio in his 2003 Ford Excursion, his vehicle received major damage to the passenger side when a 1997 Mazda B2300 failed to stop. The driver, William Ash, 54, from Salina, did sustain some minor injuries but was not transported and his airbag did deploy.
Salina Man Accused in Dickinson County Case
A man already in jail in Salina in connection with a $75,000 burglary and theft case is now also facing similar charges in Dickinson County. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a residential burglary on 2200 Avenue near Solomon. The unknown suspect at the time forced entry into the residence causing damage to a window. Numerous items of property were reported missing from the residence to include a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch Sony Bravia TV, LG washer and dryer, Shark vacuum cleaner, MinnKota Trolling motor, CB radio, Champion Generator, 18th Century Mantel clock, and a check book. The estimated value of the property stolen was $24,216.
Bethany to Honor Alums
Bethany College will be honoring eight alums during homecoming festivities this weekend. According to the school, the honorees will be recognized at the All-Alumni Awards Brunch at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 22nd, during Homecoming weekend at the J.O. Sundstrom Building at 102 N. Main Street in downtown Lindsborg. The...
Chase Ends with Arrest
A high speed pursuit that began at the Ohio Street Flying J ends in Dickinson County with the arrest of a Salina man. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Tyrone Fenton was taken into custody Tuesday night after leading authorities on a chase down I-70 at speeds approaching 100-mph.
Mary Elvina (Armstrong) Laas
Mary Elvina (Armstrong) Laas passed away October 14, 2022. Mary was born February 22, 1928, in Gypsum, Kansas to Robert Armstrong and Ruth (Mortimer) Armstrong. She was united in marriage to Elmer Fred Laas on November 9, 1947. They spent their married life farming near Brookville, Kansas. Mary was the...
KSU Salina Teacher Honored With Award
Thanks to her outstanding work as a professor and tireless dedication to students, Kaleen Knopp is the recipient of the 2022 Marchbanks Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus. According to the school, Knopp, an English instructor and director of the K-State Salina...
Students to “Cultural Crawl”
Downtown Salina this week will be alive with teens roaming the streets, participating in a unique “Cultural Crawl” event. According to the Smoky Hill Museum, the 7th Grade Cultural Crawl is truly unique. Roughly 500 seventh graders from Lakewood, South and the Alternative middle schools will crisscross downtown Salina, stopping at different stations to complete hands-on, curriculum-based activities.
Stolen Harley Recovered
Authorities have recovered a stolen motorcycle. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Monday afternoon and Tuesday night someone cut a security chain on a 2005 Harley Davidson Fat Boy and stole it from a home in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive. A manager at...
Duo in Salina Residency
An unique duo are in Salina this week to perform and teach. Acoustic Eidolon, otherwise known as Joe Scott and Hannah Alkire, is in residency on October 20 and 21 in Salina area schools through the Arts Infusion Program of Salina Arts & Humanities. According to the organization, the residency...
Domestic Violence Arrest
A Salina man is in jail after a domestic disturbance over the weekend. Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 900 block of N. 5th Street early Sunday around 2am to the report of a man and woman arguing in a house. Police determined...
3 More Most Wanted Arrests
Three more people on that latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The October list went online Saturday. Those...
Abilene Businesses Prepare For Pink Friday
Shop Small First is the message for shoppers during the upcoming holiday season. “Last year Jamie Stroda of Aksent Boutique approached the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau about a new holiday created by a national organization, the Boutique Hub,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director. “It sounded fun and a good chance for positive publicity, so we ran with it.”
Second Annual Building Bridges Planned
Community, business, industry, families and educators will gather around a shared interest in Career and Technical Education (CTE) on November 3, 5:15-7:30 p.m. at Central High School. According to the USD 305 School District, Building Bridges is a partnership between USD 305, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, and Kansas...
Kansas Advance Voting Begins
Advance voting is underway in Kansas. Wednesday marks the first day that Kansans can vote in advance ahead of the November general election. Registered voters can cast ballots in person at county election offices or satellite voting locations up to 20 days before election day. In Saline County, advance voting...
Betty (Murphy) Davis
Betty Davis, 86, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. She was born in Gardner the daughter of George Scott and Josephine Murphy. She worked for many years at Hutchinson Community College and enjoyed countless adventures with her husband and their RV club. Betty was also a member...
Former KSAL Show Host Remembered
A Salina woman who hosted a health show on KSAL for over a decade is being remembered by family and friends. Betty Russell, who hosted “Search For Health” on Sunday mornings on KSAL has passed away. Betty and her husband Frank owned and operated health store Natural Connections....
