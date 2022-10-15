Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Northwest announces Homecoming parade road, lot closures
Northwest Missouri State University’s Police Department is reminding the campus community that it closes select roads during the University’s Homecoming parade to ensure the safety of visitors and parade participants. The Homecoming parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the corner of Ray and College Avenue....
nodawaynews.com
TCW collects children hats, gloves
Today’s Civic Women is collecting hats and gloves for children now through Friday, October 21. The organization is asking people to recycle gently used children’s hats and gloves in sizes four to nine, gender-neutral colors. New items are also accepted. The hats and gloves will be distributed in...
farmerpublishing.com
Tanker truck carrying jet fuel wrecks on interstate, traffic mayhem ensues
A tanker truck carrying jet fuel crashed on I-29 two miles north of Corning, Missouri, October 14, closing the interstate for four hours, causing a traffic jam throughout Holt and Atchison counties, creating a disaster area with debris and leaking jet fuel at the original crash site, and precipitating another vehicle crash.
nodawaynews.com
October 13, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
nodawaynews.com
Barnard native recognized for his work with Dream Factory
Ron Dougan, Trenton, a Barnard native, received the esteemed award as the Dream Factory Volunteer of the Year at a national gathering in Florida. He is joined in the photo by his wife, Norma. The award adds more prestige as Dougan will be inducted into the Dream Factory Hall of Fame which is for volunteers who have volunteered for 30 years or more. He has volunteered for 32 years and helped with 128 dreams.
nodawaynews.com
Parker receives scholarship honoring Hopkins native
Northwest Missouri State University student Olivia Parker is the recipient of the Luther C. “Luke” Skelton Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Parker, a freshman studio art major with a drawing emphasis from Pickering, is the daughter of Matthew and Amber Parker. To be considered for the scholarship,...
KETV.com
4 people injured in 3-car crash in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on highway 75 south of Cornhusker Road. Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and of the injured, one has serious injuries. The cause...
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Omaha, Lincoln ghost tours offer visitors with paranormal histories and spooky happenings
Three businesses in Omaha and Lincoln are celebrating the Halloween season with a look into the haunted and paranormal. Ollie the Trolly, the Museum of Shadows and James Arthur Vineyards with Lincoln Historical Ghost Quest spookify the season in their own ways. Here’s a run-down of what people can expect...
WOWT
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
iowa.media
Acetylene tank explodes in Orient
ORIENT — A construction trailer containing an acetylene tank exploded just after 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 on Highway 25 on the south edge of Orient. Emergency responders who were first on scene said they immediately determined there were no injuries, however there was debris all over. “I think...
nodawaynews.com
MHS speech, debate tournament needs judges
The Maryville High School Speech and Debate Tournament, Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, is seeking judges for the event. The tournament is hosted by MHS and will be attended by several KC area schools as well as other area schools. MHS students do not compete in the tournament.
Cass County Supervisors moving forward with the sale of county-owned farm
(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors have agreed to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm. The county-owned farm includes the old Willow Heights building, approximately 115 acres of row crop ground and approximately 35 acres of pasture ground. Board Chairman Steve Baier said the desire of the board is to sell all of the property. He said the sale of the farmland won’t be an issue, but the sale of the building might be.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve first consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the first consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. (Photo Below) A representative from Van Wall said the plans are to...
Red Oak man arrested for Criminal Mischief
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Nicholas A. Foster, of Red Oak, at 5:49 this morning on a charge of Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. The arrest follows the investigation of a reported incident of property damage that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in Stanton. Foster was located by personnel from the Red Oak Police Department and detained for personnel from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office who were conducting the active investigation.
The history, and haunting, of Council Bluffs' Black Angel
Growing up in Council Bluffs 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson has always been curious about the Black Angel. He set out to learn more about its history and potential hauntings.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County places Misty Maspero on probation
FALLS CITY - Misty Maspero, 33, of York was sentenced in Richardson County Tuesday for possession and providing false information. She was sentenced to 105 days in jail with credit for 62 days served for false reporting and was placed on probation for two years for possession on Aug. 18.
Red Oak Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
On Saturday at 5:38pm officers of the Red Oak Police Department arrested 67-year-old Randal Joe Barr in the 1300 block of North Broadway St. on the charge of public Intoxication. Barr was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on $300 bond.
WOWT
Phone scammers use CHI computer woes as bait
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health’s computer system remains shut down, the result of a nationwide ransomware attack on its parent company that has affected countless patients and healthcare workers. Now some scammers are using the news as an opportunity to prey on consumers. It seems phone scammers are...
