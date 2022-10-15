ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nodawaynews.com

Northwest announces Homecoming parade road, lot closures

Northwest Missouri State University’s Police Department is reminding the campus community that it closes select roads during the University’s Homecoming parade to ensure the safety of visitors and parade participants. The Homecoming parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the corner of Ray and College Avenue....
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

TCW collects children hats, gloves

Today’s Civic Women is collecting hats and gloves for children now through Friday, October 21. The organization is asking people to recycle gently used children’s hats and gloves in sizes four to nine, gender-neutral colors. New items are also accepted. The hats and gloves will be distributed in...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

October 13, 2022

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Barnard native recognized for his work with Dream Factory

Ron Dougan, Trenton, a Barnard native, received the esteemed award as the Dream Factory Volunteer of the Year at a national gathering in Florida. He is joined in the photo by his wife, Norma. The award adds more prestige as Dougan will be inducted into the Dream Factory Hall of Fame which is for volunteers who have volunteered for 30 years or more. He has volunteered for 32 years and helped with 128 dreams.
BARNARD, MO
nodawaynews.com

Parker receives scholarship honoring Hopkins native

Northwest Missouri State University student Olivia Parker is the recipient of the Luther C. “Luke” Skelton Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Parker, a freshman studio art major with a drawing emphasis from Pickering, is the daughter of Matthew and Amber Parker. To be considered for the scholarship,...
MARYVILLE, MO
KETV.com

4 people injured in 3-car crash in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on highway 75 south of Cornhusker Road. Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and of the injured, one has serious injuries. The cause...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
OMAHA, NE
iowa.media

Acetylene tank explodes in Orient

ORIENT — A construction trailer containing an acetylene tank exploded just after 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 on Highway 25 on the south edge of Orient. Emergency responders who were first on scene said they immediately determined there were no injuries, however there was debris all over. “I think...
ORIENT, IA
nodawaynews.com

MHS speech, debate tournament needs judges

The Maryville High School Speech and Debate Tournament, Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, is seeking judges for the event. The tournament is hosted by MHS and will be attended by several KC area schools as well as other area schools. MHS students do not compete in the tournament.
MARYVILLE, MO
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisors moving forward with the sale of county-owned farm

(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors have agreed to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm. The county-owned farm includes the old Willow Heights building, approximately 115 acres of row crop ground and approximately 35 acres of pasture ground. Board Chairman Steve Baier said the desire of the board is to sell all of the property. He said the sale of the farmland won’t be an issue, but the sale of the building might be.
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve first consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the first consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. (Photo Below) A representative from Van Wall said the plans are to...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak man arrested for Criminal Mischief

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Nicholas A. Foster, of Red Oak, at 5:49 this morning on a charge of Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. The arrest follows the investigation of a reported incident of property damage that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in Stanton. Foster was located by personnel from the Red Oak Police Department and detained for personnel from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office who were conducting the active investigation.
RED OAK, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County places Misty Maspero on probation

FALLS CITY - Misty Maspero, 33, of York was sentenced in Richardson County Tuesday for possession and providing false information. She was sentenced to 105 days in jail with credit for 62 days served for false reporting and was placed on probation for two years for possession on Aug. 18.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Phone scammers use CHI computer woes as bait

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health’s computer system remains shut down, the result of a nationwide ransomware attack on its parent company that has affected countless patients and healthcare workers. Now some scammers are using the news as an opportunity to prey on consumers. It seems phone scammers are...
BELLEVUE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy