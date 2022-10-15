The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs. Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time since 2017, the Rehobeth Rebels will take on the Tigers from Eufaula.
Rehobeth is winless all-time in the matchup 12 times but will look to get win number 1 in the 13th attempt.
Rehobeth is coming off a big 42-7 win over Greenville, while Eufaula is looking to solidify its playoff hopes with a win after falling to Charles Henderson 34-7 last week.
Eufaula wins 35-28.
