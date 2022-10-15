Just a week after Lesley Beador announced that her husband David was withdrawing his divorce filing, the couple are seemingly calling it quits, for good this time. PEOPLE reports that Lesley is taking steps to end their nearly two-year marriage. He initially filed legal documents to end his marriage with Lesley on Sept. 15. Lesley then said the filing was being rescinded. "I am filing for divorce," Lesley, 38, wrote in an Instagram post of a throwback photo of herself. "While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best." Lesley and the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wed on Oct. 15, 2020, and have a 19-month-old daughter, Anna Love Beador. She also has two children, from a previous marriage. "I value myself and the happiness and well-being [sic] of my children," Lesley wrote in her post. "I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos."

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 18 DAYS AGO