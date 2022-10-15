ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techlunchpail.com

Three Offensive Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 20-14 Loss to Miami

Virginia Tech's offense struggles mightily for 3 quarters before hitting their stride in the fourth quarter to cause a rally that came up just short 20-14 to Miami. Here's my 3 offensive takeaways from Tech's loss to the Hurricanes. 1. A Promising Fourth Quarter For Grant Wells. Virginia Tech's offense...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy