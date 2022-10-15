Read full article on original website
CBS 6 Melodies of Christmas 2022
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) —2022 marks the 43rd year of the CBS 6 Melodies of Christmas and also brings the much anticipated return to an in-person show at Proctors Theater in Schenectady December 15-18, 2022!. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, November 1, at 10am through the Proctors Box Office....
Missing teen: Summer Weidman of Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police Department are asking for help locating a missing high school student. Summer Weidman is 5’5” tall, and wearing camo pants with a black long sleeve shirt, and black and white Converse as seen in the photo. Summer carries a...
Pine Hills Community plans path forward
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — After a community meeting held at St. Vincent's church on Madison Avenue Monday evening, a renewed sense of unity has overtaken the recent feeling of frustration at what some residents deemed out of control of crime. One young woman CBS 6 spoke to tells us...
Top TAKE 5 prize, nearly $13,000, sold in Latham Stewart's
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — There's a new lottery winner in the Capital Region. The New York Lottery announced Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October 15 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $12,965.00, was purchased at Stewart's Shops #210, located at 605 Loudon Road in Latham.
Fun Fair Book Giveaway puts books in the hands of Capital Region kids
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Studies say one in four children in America grow up without learning how to read, but it doesn't take much to change that. Six additional minutes of reading per day can increase a child's reading abilities, and kids who read at least 20 minutes a day are exposed to 2 million words each year.
Female students building careers with hammer and nail
SARATGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Young girls across the Capital Region are encouraged to start building their dreams with their own hands and a tool belt. Dozens of high school female students put on their hard hats at the Saratoga Builders' Association Women Build Shed event. Reporter Emma Quinn...
Cohoes man sentenced to 8 years, convicted of firing into a group in Albany in 2021
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes man will serve eight years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, in connection with an incident in Albany in July of last year. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced the sentencing of Armando Sanchez, 31, Tuesday in...
Road repairs begin in Troy's annual pavement program
TROY, NY (WRGB) — If you're driving in the city of Troy this week you might need to plan ahead as roads throughout the city will be closed and getting repaved. The work is part of Troy's annual citywide paving program to rebuild roads and improve pedestrian safety in neighborhoods.
Williams Street building will become center for homeless in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The first Code Blue of the season has been issued in Saratoga Springs. The alert is aimed at urging homeless people to come inside when temperatures drop. The Shelters of Saratoga opened the Code Blue shelter at 4 Adelphi Street Monday through Thursday, from...
Police recover semi-automatic handgun, arrest suspect, at Crossgates Mall
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — For the second time in three days, police have recovered a loaded weapon -- and arrested the person found carrying it -- at Crossgates Mall. On Tuesday at about 4:38 p.m. members of the Guilderland Police Department responded to Dick's Sporting Goods in Crossgates Mall for a report of a male who was in possession of a handgun.
Wrong-way driver charged with DWI following I-87 crash with tractor trailer
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Halfmoon man, following a wrong-way crash on the Northway. Back on October 16th, Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash just before 4:00 A.M. in the town of Colonie. Investigators say the driver, 25-year-old Jackson K. Amankrah was...
Speed, alcohol contributed to a fatal crash in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the driver killed in a crash on October 17th. Just after 1:30 AM, Investigators say 27-year-old Yogeshwer Meghbarran of Schenectady was traveling westbound on State Highway 5 between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road when he lost control of his Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Man arrested twice in one day on DWI charges, say State Police
HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Hadley man was arrested twice in one day, accused of DWI. According to State Police, at around 9:16 AM on October 13th, troopers responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth, NY, for the reports of a pickup off the roadway. 37-year-old Jeffrey R. Nadeau was arrested after State Police say he was in the driver seat after his truck struck a utility pole. He was arrested for DWI, with a reported B.A.C of 0.17%, according to State Police. He was issued tickets and released.
Overnight two car crash leaves one person dead in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Montgomery county. The sheriff's office says it happened around 1:45 Monday morning on route five between Truax road and Cranes Hollow Road in the town of Amsterdam. Investigators say no tickets have been issues so...
Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse
NEW YORK (AP) — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again as it aims to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation's second-largest private employer are facing off at another warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York.
Galway man accused of pointing loaded gun at victim during domestic incident
GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. Scott A. Johnson, 45, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident. Johnson is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a victim during the domestic dispute.
Pine Hills community meets to seek solutions to violence in neighborhood, city
The Pine Hills community is coming together in light of recent violence, the Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills along with SNUG, which is an acronym for “Should Never Use Guns,” and is also guns spelled backwards, hosted a meeting of more than 3 dozen neighborhood residents and other stake-holders who all came together looking for solutions to keep each other safe in their neighborhood.
Four face an Albany County Judge, accused in fatal shooting of a 32 year old woman
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A total of four faced an Albany County Court Judge on October 14th and 18th, arraigned on charges in connection to a fatal 2021 shooting. Terrence Anthony, 42, Vramir Branch, 33, Marcel Perry, 35, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, are accused in the shooting death of Shanita Thomas.
Amazon workers overwhelmingly reject union bid for Schodack warehouse
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — Amazon employees who work at the Albany-area warehouse have overwhelmingly voted against forming a union. Tuesday’s ballot count comes after months-long efforts by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) to organize workers at the facility, known as ALB1, located in Schodack. By a vote of...
Prisoner who absconded from temporary release caught driving stolen vehicle, police say
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — A prisoner who police say absconded from temporarily release is back in custody, and facing additional charges. At around 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, a Hudson Police Department patrol observed a white SUV traveling east on Union Street traveling at a high rate of speed. The operator drove through a red light at Union and 5th Street. Patrols stopped the vehicle at North 6th and Warren Street. It was determined that the vehicle, a white 2017 Audi Q5, had just been stolen from the 400 block of Union Street.
