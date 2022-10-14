Think you can survive on five hours of sleep per night? Although it might be possible, it could put you at higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases and earlier death, according to a new study. Investigators found that adults ages 50 and older who slept for five hours or less per night had a greater risk of developing more than one chronic disease when compared with their peers who sleep seven hours. The findings were published October 18 in the open access journal PLoS Medicine.

2 DAYS AGO