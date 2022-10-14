Read full article on original website
Older Adults Who Sleep 5 Hours or Less May Be at Higher Risk for Multiple Chronic Diseases
Think you can survive on five hours of sleep per night? Although it might be possible, it could put you at higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases and earlier death, according to a new study. Investigators found that adults ages 50 and older who slept for five hours or less per night had a greater risk of developing more than one chronic disease when compared with their peers who sleep seven hours. The findings were published October 18 in the open access journal PLoS Medicine.
High-Intensity Interval Training and Intermittent Fasting Improve Health for Overweight Women
There are many potential health benefits to intermittent fasting and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), particularly for people with overweight or obesity. Now, a new study offers fresh evidence that adopting both of these approaches at once may be better for attacking risk factors like high blood sugar and excess fat around the midsection that can lead to heart attacks and strokes.
Is My Kid’s Therapy Helping? Plus 7 Steps to Take if It’s Not
If as a parent you’re concerned about your child’s mental and emotional health, you’re not alone. Several recent reports — including a December 2021 advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General and a joint statement issued in October 2021 by several major medical groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics — have deemed the state of youth mental health in the United States either a crisis or emergency. Those reports cited high rates among young people of hospital visits due to mental health issues and suicide attempts.
Is Yogurt Keto?
Yogurt is a go-to breakfast (and snack!) staple. And while yogurt bowls may provide an opportunity to get in some good-for-you foods, such as fruit and nuts, they’re also a base for higher-carb toppings, such as granola. Here’s what you need to know about yogurt if you’re on a keto diet or are interested in another low-carb diet.
Folic Acid May Decrease Suicide Risk
A daily folic acid supplement may decrease the risk of suicide, according to a large observational study published September 28 in JAMA Psychiatry. If the findings are confirmed, folic acid may be a valuable tool in suicide prevention, according to researchers. “There are no real side effects, it doesn’t cost...
Minorities Lack Access to IBD Care, and That Takes a Toll
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) — digestive disorders consisting of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis — have been on the rise over the last 30 years. Across the globe, increases are most noticeable in wealthier nations, as well as in South American and Eastern European countries, according to a study in The Lancet that looked at IBD in 195 nations.
Health Makers: Ron Gura, 38, Co-Founder and CEO of Empathy
I’ve been thinking about bereavement and the impact it has on families my whole life. My middle brother, Amir, died of a rare childhood cancer at age 8. I was very, very young, but I knew there was something different about us. My mother kept my brother’s room locked. It was a weird, constant reminder that something had happened, this taboo topic that we really didn’t talk about. I wish I could have lessened the burden for my mother.
