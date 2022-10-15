Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Related
Wingstop vandalized overnight
Another restaurant was vandalized in the Central West End Monday night.
4 charged with mail thefts in St. Louis area
Three men appeared in federal court on Tuesday on charges of mail theft, while a fourth man was recently indicted.
Suspected human remains are discovered in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police launched a homicide investigation Monday evening after suspected human remains were uncovered in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a fire department cadaver dog discovered the suspected human remains at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North 19th St.
Man charged after victim fatally shot, carjacked in St. Louis
A man appeared in federal court Tuesday on a carjacking charge connected with a fatal shooting in St. Louis earlier this month.
KSDK
Driver shot, passengers injured in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A man was seriously injured and two others were hurt in a shooting and car crash in St. Louis Monday night. The man was driving a vehicle near Natural Bridge Avenue and Kingshighway Boulevard at about 9:50 p.m. with four passengers, ages ranging from 17 to 19 years old, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's initial report.
FOX2now.com
More car break-ins at targeted public parking lot
Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Senior ballet classes help older adults gain strength, …. Exercise is critically important for maintaining a long and healthy life. A St. Louis-based company is helping adults in their 70s, 80s and even 90s, learn dance.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KMOV
Elderly man killed in West Alton crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a West Alton crash Tuesday afternoon. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on US 67 Lindbergh at Richard Road just before 1:30 p.m. and involved three cars. The crash happened once one of them failed to stop at a red light and went through the intersection, crashing into another car, which was pushed into a third car.
Babysitter pleads guilty after toddler burned in bathtub in Webster Groves
A longtime babysitter admitted to burning a toddler in a bathtub several years ago under her supervision.
Person killed in multi-car crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:20 p.m., St. Louis police officers responded to Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard for an accident with injuries. One person was taken to the hospital and later died.
FOX2now.com
Thai Bowl restaurant vandalized Monday night
St. Louis City Police were busy overnight after a Central West End business was broken into. St. Louis City Police were busy overnight after a Central West End business was broken into. Freezing temperatures a sign of approaching holiday …. Another night of subfreezing temperatures could mean trouble for our...
FOX2now.com
Jana Elementary School will switch to virtual learning on Oct. 24 after radioactive waste was found
The Hazelwood School District announced Tuesday night that Jana Elementary School will close, and students will switch to virtual learning for the remainder of the current semester. Jana Elementary School will switch to virtual learning …. The Hazelwood School District announced Tuesday night that Jana Elementary School will close, and...
FOX2now.com
STL Moms: Girls Inc. of St. Louis is an organization that inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold
It is an organization that inspires girls in the St. Louis area to be strong, smart, and bold. STL Moms: Girls Inc. of St. Louis is an organization …. It is an organization that inspires girls in the St. Louis area to be strong, smart, and bold. Commission’s report shows...
Restaurants board up windows and doors after 2nd night of burglaries in the Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Business owners in the Central West End were left concerned after another string of overnight break-ins on Tuesday. Sunisa Payne and Thai Bowl Forest Park Ave and South Taylor were open for business despite a broken front door. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, video surveillance footage...
Central West End restaurant broken into overnight
A Central West End restaurant was broken into overnight.
FOX2now.com
All 5 recent missing Lincoln County teens now found
A 15-year-old reported missing in last week’s FOX Files was found by police Sunday night. All 5 recent missing Lincoln County teens now found. A 15-year-old reported missing in last week’s FOX Files was found by police Sunday night. Freezing temperatures a sign of approaching holiday …. Another...
FOX2now.com
DroneFOX: Creve Coeur Lake
A beautiful look at Creve Coeur Lake, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. A beautiful look at Creve Coeur Lake, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. What Are You Doing About It? Winter Outreach Training …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
FOX2now.com
What to expect when you hire a designer with Anne Marie Design Studio?
What to expect when you hire a designer with Anne …. Thinking about renovating your kitchen or bathrooms?. Queen of Hearts in Waterloo expected to soar near …. Another big crowd turned out in Waterloo, Illinois on Tuesday night. A Queen of Hearts jackpot at Outsider Tavern was worth $413,222.
Driver killed by metal through windshield identified
81-year-old Kathleen Bailey of Belleville, Illinois was westbound on Interstate 64 at Vandeventer last Tuesday when the metal went through the driver’s side windshield.
Arraignment Monday, Oct. 17 in Mizzou hazing case
Another fraternity brother is due in court Monday, October 17 in connection with a Mizzou hazing case.
Comments / 0