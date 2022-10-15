ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Suspected human remains are discovered in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police launched a homicide investigation Monday evening after suspected human remains were uncovered in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a fire department cadaver dog discovered the suspected human remains at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North 19th St.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Driver shot, passengers injured in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was seriously injured and two others were hurt in a shooting and car crash in St. Louis Monday night. The man was driving a vehicle near Natural Bridge Avenue and Kingshighway Boulevard at about 9:50 p.m. with four passengers, ages ranging from 17 to 19 years old, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's initial report.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

More car break-ins at targeted public parking lot

Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Senior ballet classes help older adults gain strength, …. Exercise is critically important for maintaining a long and healthy life. A St. Louis-based company is helping adults in their 70s, 80s and even 90s, learn dance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Elderly man killed in West Alton crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died in a West Alton crash Tuesday afternoon. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on US 67 Lindbergh at Richard Road just before 1:30 p.m. and involved three cars. The crash happened once one of them failed to stop at a red light and went through the intersection, crashing into another car, which was pushed into a third car.
WEST ALTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Person killed in multi-car crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:20 p.m., St. Louis police officers responded to Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard for an accident with injuries. One person was taken to the hospital and later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Thai Bowl restaurant vandalized Monday night

St. Louis City Police were busy overnight after a Central West End business was broken into. St. Louis City Police were busy overnight after a Central West End business was broken into. Freezing temperatures a sign of approaching holiday …. Another night of subfreezing temperatures could mean trouble for our...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

All 5 recent missing Lincoln County teens now found

A 15-year-old reported missing in last week’s FOX Files was found by police Sunday night. All 5 recent missing Lincoln County teens now found. A 15-year-old reported missing in last week’s FOX Files was found by police Sunday night. Freezing temperatures a sign of approaching holiday …. Another...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

DroneFOX: Creve Coeur Lake

A beautiful look at Creve Coeur Lake, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. A beautiful look at Creve Coeur Lake, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. What Are You Doing About It? Winter Outreach Training …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
CREVE COEUR, MO

