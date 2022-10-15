ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, IA

CAM win streak hits four games with comfortable win over Boyer Valley

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Anita) CAM scored twice in the first five minutes, raced out to a 44-6 halftime lead, and polished off the regular season with a 58-20 win over Boyer Valley. The 6-2 Cougars are the #2 seed from 8-Player, District 10 and ride a four game winning streak into the playoffs.

Sam Foreman caught three touchdowns passes and returned a kickoff 74 yards for a score. The senior made eight catches for 107 yards which gives him 53 grabs on the year for 868 yards and 14 TD’s.

Austin Williams ran 20 times for 128 yards and two scores. Jack Follmann carried 12 times for 143 yards and a score along with two receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.

Chase Spieker completed 12/14 passes for 157 yards with four TD’s and no interceptions. CAM ran for 291 yards in the win.

Curt Symonds was honored by the CAM Gridiron Club for his 40 years of service to the program. Symonds retired from his role keeping statistics after last season.

