communityadvocate.com
Westborough to replace town seal
It was announced during Special Town Meeting on Tuesday that Wendy Mickel will not be running for re-election as Town Clerk. The request is to rescind $810,000 for the town’s water system improvements, and $1.5 million for chillers at the high school. Both projects have been covered by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
communityadvocate.com
Christopher J. Digou, 57, formerly of Hudson and Marlborough
– Christopher J. Digou, 57, of South Dennis, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA and Marlborough, MA, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, Memorial Campus in Worcester. He leaves his wife of 29 years, Karen D. (Dupre) Digou. Chris was born and raised in Marlborough, son of...
communityadvocate.com
Boundary Street, Senior Center among potential dog park locations
NORTHBOROUGH – Local dogs are one step closer to getting a park in Northborough. Town officials presented four options for a potential dog park during a meeting on Oct. 11, though residents voiced their support for locations on Boundary Street and Bearfoot Road near the Senior Center. “I’m a...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough library project fails 2/3 vote
WESTBOROUGH – The latest chapter on the library renovation project has closed – for now. Article 15, which would have appropriated $36,698,556 to fund the project, failed to gain the 2/3 vote necessary to pass. The vote was 327 to approve the article, 171 against. According to Town...
communityadvocate.com
Panther Trail officially opens in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – It’s a marathon that has no Heartbreak Hill, but plenty of chances to check out the city’s open spaces. The Panther Trail, a series of interconnected trails that measure a total of 26.2 miles, officially opened with a snip of a grapevine “ribbon” on Oct. 14 at Lake Williams.
communityadvocate.com
Jerome E. Goedecke, 83, of Hudson
Hudson – Jerome ‘Jerry’ E. Goedecke, 83, of Hudson, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday July 7, 2022. Born in Chestertown, MD he was the son of the late Arthur and Rosa (Giesenhof) Goedecke. He was the beloved husband of 58 [He would say 116] years to Nancy E. (Lundstrom) Goedecke of Hudson.
communityadvocate.com
Fales school honors celebrated Westborough teacher
WESTBOROUGH – The first Annie E. Fales Elementary School opened on Eli Whitney Street on Dec. 2, 1963. Closed in Oct. 2021, a newly constructed, environmentally progressive Fales School reopened on Nov. 15, 2021 with 381 students from kindergarten through third grade. Both schools honored Annie Fales, a celebrated...
communityadvocate.com
Scare up a good time with these Halloween events in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Recreation Department has announced that it is holding a contest for the most creative scarecrow. All scarecrows will be displayed around Union Common from Oct. 27 until Nov. 1. Three scarecrow designers will be selected for a prize based on design and creativity. A limited...
communityadvocate.com
Anita M. Rizzo, 92, formerly of Marlborough
– Anita Marilyn (Willens) Rizzo, 92, formerly of Milford and Marlborough, MA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Rizzo who died in 2013. She was born and raised in Boston, the daughter of...
communityadvocate.com
Plans would develop Old School House Pub & Restaurant site into housing
HUDSON – A six-unit multifamily development may be taking the place of the Old School House Pub & Restaurant, pending approval by the Planning Board. The project is located at 17 School Street, which is 12,282 square feet. The developer, Hancock Associates, is proposing six two-bedroom residential dwelling units...
communityadvocate.com
Electric vehicle enthusiasts plug into expo in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – It’s not every day you see a Mr. Coffee plugged into the engine of a vehicle. Chris Spychalski of North Andover was demonstrating how he can plug in appliances into the electric load of his Toyota EV. “I mow the lawn with it,” he said.
communityadvocate.com
Town Meeting rejects article to acquire land near former Beal
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Town Meeting members gathered for Town Meeting on Oct. 17. However, members rejected two articles – one of which would have amended the dog control law and another which would have acquired a parcel near the former Beal. Dog control law amendment. Town Manager Kevin...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Town Meeting: Articles 8-14
Shelby Marshall of the Select Board presented Article 8, $21,838 to fund union contracts for the Police Department. Article 8 passes, 362-97. Select Board member Patrick Welch presented Article 9, $8,781 to pay a shortfall in its FY2023 assessment for Assabet Valley Regional Vocational School. Article 9 passes, 417-41. Marshall...
communityadvocate.com
Michaelina F. Aylward, 82, of Westorough
– Michaelina F. “Mickie” Aylward passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born to John W. and Patricia M. (Reynolds) Casey. After graduating St. Anne Academy, Mickie attended Worcester Art Museum School of Art and received her degree from Clark University.
communityadvocate.com
Vehicle catches fire following crash on Mass. Pike
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Fire Department responded to crash and fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike early this morning. At about 2 a.m. Oct. 17, Southborough crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike. According to a post on their Facebook, a passenger vehicle struck a deer, and...
communityadvocate.com
An authentic Hudson wedding for residents
HUDSON – Hudson residents Melanie Davoli and her fiancé Andrew Boisvert wanted an “authentic Hudson wedding,” and with the help of many Hudson vendors, family and friends, their wish came true. Melanie and Andrew were married Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hudson home of her brother...
communityadvocate.com
Schools ask more for out-of-district costs
Residents at Westborough’s Special Town Meeting have approved two articles asking for nearly $930,000 to pay for special education out-of-district costs. In the past year, Westborough Public Schools placed 11 students out-of-district. “It’s an anomaly,” said Westborough Public Schools Superintendent Amber Bock. At Town Meeting, Bock presented...
communityadvocate.com
Gary M. Samela, 52, of Shrewsbury
– Gary Michael Samela of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, passed away on October 3, 2022. He was born in New Rochelle, New York, on December 8, 1969. He was the son of Leonard Samela and the late Ann Marie Corio. Gary grew up and attended school in Worcester graduating from Burncoat Senior...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Recreation’s 24th fall fest adds a movie night
HUDSON – Over the past two and half decades, Hudson Recreation has altered its fall festival’s name, location and event finale. A common factor throughout its 24 years is that the five-hour event is always filled with family-friendly fun. This year’s Rec Fest, which is formerly known as...
communityadvocate.com
LIVE UPDATES: Shrewsbury convenes for Special Town Meeting
SHREWSBURY – Town officials held the Shrewsbury Town meeting tonight at Oak Middle School. In total, there were 13 articles on the warrant. Town Manager Kevin Mizikar presented Article 1, which asked the town to vote to amend the General Bylaws, in article 14, “Dog Control Law,” to change the holding period for unclaimed dogs from 10 days to seven days.
