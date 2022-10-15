ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headland, AL

The Extra Point: Charles Henderson vs. Headland

By Aaron Dixon, Robert Smith, Matthew Wine
WDHN
WDHN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPnvL_0iZqfDw200

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Rams of Headland welcome the red-hot Charles Henderson Trojans.

This is the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Trojans holding a 5-1 advantage after taking last year’s matchup 42-21.

Headland aims to bounce back and solidify playoff hopes after falling to Carroll 42-8, while the Trojans won a big game at Eufaula last week 34-7.

Charles Henderson wins 31-13.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ariton, October 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Elba High School basketball team will have a game with Ariton High School on October 17, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ELBA, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County hunting for a playoff spot

The Pike County Bulldogs (5-2, 4-2) are back on the road this Friday, Oct. 21, in a Class 3A, Region 2 showdown with the Daleville Warhawks (3-6, 2-5). While the majority of playoff spots in Class 3A have been claimed in most regions, all four spots are still up for grabs in Region 2. By the time Saturday morning rolls around, that will have likely changed. Daleville, New Brockton and Northside Methodist have all been eliminated from playoff contention, but Houston Academy, Opp, Straughn, Pike County, Providence Christian and Ashford are vying for the four playoff spots.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point Game of the Week: Ariton vs Wicksburg

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — Class 2A Region Two is came down to the wire in terms of which team would take home the region title. All season long Ariton has looked to be the favorite, but Wicksburg put together five straight wins to remain undefeated and tied with Ariton, also undefeated in region play, atop […]
NEWTON, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Houston Academy vs Opp

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Much like 2A, 3A region two has come down to three teams all separated by a single game in the standings. Friday night, the remaining undefeated teams in 3A region two faced off in Covington County. The Opp Bobcats hosted the Houston Academy Raiders, each at 5-0 in the region. The […]
OPP, AL
WSFA

Coach Terrence Vaughn wears many hats at Brewbaker Middle School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terrence Vaughn has been at Brewbaker Middle School for 19 years now. He’s a baseball coach, football coach, physical education teacher and athletic director. While he wear many hats and has a lot of titles, Vaughn said it’s all rewarding. “Usually you don’t see...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Montgomery Academy vs Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Slocomb hosted Montgomery Academy Friday with the final playoff spot in 4A region two on the line. Both teams entered this game at 2-3 in region play, the loser suffering that fatal fourth loss. Both Slocomb and Montgomery Academy have lost to the same three teams in the region, Andalusia, B.T. […]
SLOCOMB, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Brooks County vs. Early County

BLAKELY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats welcome the Trojans from Brooks County in a huge non-region showdown. Early County comes into the game undefeated and is playing a Trojan team that is 4-1 on the season. Last week, Early County beat Randolph-Clay 46-6. while according to MaxPreps, Brooks County’s last game was September […]
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WDHN

The Extra Point: Samson vs Geneva County

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — As the high school football season winds down, some teams are seeing their playoff hopes slip away. Two of those teams are Samson and Geneva County. The Samson Tigers are still fighting to pick up their first win on the year, while Geneva County has a chance to make it as […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy

Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
TROY, AL
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee

Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
MONTGOMERY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point Game of the Week: Enterprise vs Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Rivals Enterprise and Dothan squared off on Friday night with a lot on the line. Enterprise leads the series 2-1. That record is since Dothan and Northview consolidated in 2019 becoming what we now know as Dothan High. Entering Friday, Enterprise had already lost three region games and a fourth would […]
DOTHAN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Abbeville vs Ariton

ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Ariton is sitting pretty, tied atop the 2A region two standings with Wicksburg. Both schools entered Friday night undefeated in region play. Ariton welcomed in a hungry Abbeville team that was fighting for its spot in the postseason. Purple Cats win 49-0.
ABBEVILLE, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Wicksburg vs Samson

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Wicksburg versus Samson provided a tale of two different stories. Wicksburg entered Friday night undefeated in region play while Samson hadn’t won a game in 2022. So would either team venture off course or would both streaks continue? Wicksburg wins 48-10.
SAMSON, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Greenville vs Rehobeth

REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — Rehobeth welcomed in Greenville Friday night with work to do to get back in the playoff hunt. Coming into this one, the Rebels sat at 0-3 in the region and essentially had to win tonight’s game and then knock off Eufaula next week in order to have a chance at a […]
REHOBETH, AL
wdhn.com

Pea River Electric expanding with broadband

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)— Plans to bring high-speed internet to the Wiregrass are now underway, with an Abbeville meeting giving us the details. On Monday, Pea River Electric announced the next step in their project to distribute broadband to rural areas. This project has been 4 years in the making,...
ABBEVILLE, AL
WDHN

WDHN

550
Followers
672
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at WDHN, we're dedicated to providing reliable news coverage #ForTheWiregrass, including Dothan, Enterprise, and our local communities.

 https://wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy