KMAland Iowa Class 2A Week 8 (10/14): Brown runs to AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night award in Clarinda win

Run-heavy Tri-Center ready for postseason opener with Gehlen Catholic
(Neola) -- Tri-Center's ground-and-pound approach behind one of KMAland's top athletes has put the Trojans in the playoffs for the third time in four years and 10th time in program history. Their playoff journey officially begins Friday night, but Coach Ryan Schroder's team has carried a postseason mentality into its...
Atlantic XC ready to try hand at state qualifying meet
(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic cross country program hopes to turn another productive season into a solid postseason when they embark on Wednesday's state qualifying meet. The Trojans come into the state qualifier after respectable showings at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet. The girls finished third in the team standings, while the boys collected a fifth-place finish.
11 KMAland teams ranked in final IGHSAU rankings
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their final rankings for the 2022 volleyball season. Ankeny Christian, Sidney, Stanton, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor, Missouri Valley, Lewis Central, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City East, Sioux City North and Abraham Lincoln are all ranked. View the full rankings here and...
AL's Romano bringing energy, hopeful for playoff push
(Council Bluffs) -- Fresh off a milestone week, Abraham Lincoln junior setter Molly Romano is ready to lead her team into the postseason. The Wayne State commit has been the straw that stirs the drink in AL's offense, leading the Lynx to a 22-17 record and a No. 14 ranking in Class 5A.
SBL powers past Glenwood in sweep
(Glenwood) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton's tough regular-season slate primed the Warriors for their dominant open to the postseason. The Warriors played well beyond their 6-21 record Tuesday night en route to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 sweep of Glenwood (17-27) on KMA-FM 99.1. "Our record is deceptive," Coach Renee Winkel said. "We...
Northwest's Cunningham named MIAA Women's XC Athlete of the Week
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State’s Caroline Cunningham was picked on Tuesday as the MIAA women’s cross country athlete of the week. Cunningham was the first place finisher at the Platte River Rumble with a time of 20:42.2 last week. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics...
Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa
Pronunciation:"Wool In House" Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Family will greet friends and relatives at St. Timothy’s Hall from 10:00 a.m. until shortly before the service. Griswold Color Guard...
Gaylord Wilkinson, 74, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 21, 2022. Visitation Start:3:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Open Visitation. Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends. Memorials:EveryStep,...
David Maguire, 64, previously of Treynor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Nancy Collins, 73, Shelby
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Howard Stoaks age 88 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ October 20, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Howard's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa. Notes:. Howard passed away early Sunday morning. Condolences and memories...
First playoff matchups are set for Siouxland high school football
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The first round of the high school football playoffs is set for Iowa 8-man, Class A, 1A and 2A; Nebraska class D1 and D2; and South Dakota class 11B. Iowa Falls-Alden vs Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Sheldon vs Spirit Lake. Unity Christian vs OABCIG. Estherville-Lincoln Central...
Nina McCall, age 98 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ October 18, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Nina's name. Nina passed away late Saturday evening at CHI in Corning. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
KMAland XC (10/17): Platte Valley, Mound City, Wray, Blay win 275 titles
(Maryville) -- The Platte Valley girls and Mound City boys won 275 Conference championships on Monday in KMAland cross country action. Platte Valley had the top three finishers and scored 19 points, led by individual champion Mya Wray, who ran a 19:35.1. Andrea and Allison Riley were next with times of 21:19.5 and 21:39.6. Jayla Irvine of East Atchison was fourth with a 21:53.5, and Emalee Langford of Platte Valley finished fifth with a time of 22:45.5.
Mary Jane DeLong, 82, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Mary Jane passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
Ewalt's big night leads Fremont-Mills over Lenox
(Lenox) -- Teagan Ewalt was just too much for Lenox to handle in the opening round of Class 1A regional play on Monday night. Ewalt posted 16 kills, 12 assists, five digs and three aces for Fremont-Mills (11-24) in a 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Tigers (15-18), avenging a loss to Lenox earlier this season at the Red Oak Tournament.
Dona Wilson, 92, previously of Glenwood, IA
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Village Community Resident Fund or Tabitha Home Healthcare.
Glenwood trail project receives Iowa DOT grant
(Glenwood) -- A trail project in Glenwood has received a significant financial boost to the tune of a $200,000 state grant. The Glenwood Trails Project, a nearly three-mile portion and trailhead of the larger Mills County Trails initiative, is one of eight recipients across the state through the Iowa Department of Transportation's Recreational Trails Program, receiving a combined $2.7 million. Mills County Trails Board Executive Committee President Shawn Koehler tells KMA News that it's taken several applications to obtain the coveted grant and is a significant financial boost to the $1.2 million already raised. Particularly given the uncertainty in the trail-building market.
