Local College Gives Election Resources During Vote Loud Event
Drake State Community & Technical College wanted to make sure it’s students and members of the community were able to get information ahead of the vote. Local College Gives Election Resources During Vote …. Drake State Community & Technical College wanted to make sure it’s students and members of...
16 Firearms Confiscated At Huntsville International Airport So Far In 2022
In 2022, 61 guns have already been confiscated at Alabama airports, 16 of those at Huntsville International. Among these firearms TSA says most were loaded and many had ammunition chambered, posing the risk of an accidental discharge. 16 Firearms Confiscated At Huntsville International …. In 2022, 61 guns have already...
Teacher, blogger explores Huntsville’s Hispanic culture one dish at a time
A woman who recently moved to Huntsville set out to learn about her new community, one authentic Hispanic dish at a time. Teacher, blogger explores Huntsville’s Hispanic culture …. A woman who recently moved to Huntsville set out to learn about her new community, one authentic Hispanic dish at...
ALS Walk for a Cure
ALS impacts thousands of Americans. There is not currently a cure, but many are raising money contributing to the search for one. Dozens gathered for Saturday’s walk in Scottsboro. ALS Walk for a Cure. ALS impacts thousands of Americans. There is not currently a cure, but many are raising...
Jury Selection Underway in Jimmy Spencer case
Tuesday in Marshall County Court, attorneys worked to seat a jury for Jimmy O'Neal Spencer's capital murder trial. Tuesday in Marshall County Court, attorneys worked to seat a jury for Jimmy O'Neal Spencer's capital murder trial. November Monthly Fuel Cost Down from October. The Tennessee Valley Authority says weather is...
Madison County's First Female Attorney Receives Historic Marker
Historic markers are placed across Madison County to give a glimpse into the community's past, and a new one has been added at 703 Adams Street in downtown Huntsville. Madison County’s First Female Attorney Receives Historic …. Historic markers are placed across Madison County to give a glimpse into...
Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama Expands
The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama is expanding and looking for support. The organization is working on several new projects, along with a new initiative. The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama is expanding and looking for support. The organization is working on several new projects, along with a new initiative.
Two members of the News 19 family spread their wings to their next chapter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 has some bittersweet news to share. As we all know, News 19 has some wonderful talent and while we miss them, it’s always great to see them succeed. News 19 Weekend Anchor/Reporter Hannah Jones will be leaving News 19 on October 19....
Talk of the Valley: Harvest and Home
Blair Davis sat down with Kristin Lindsey of Harvest & Home in Madison and talked about the store and its services. Harvest & Home offers fully customizable furniture for the entire home, interior design services, and home decor. Two designers are on staff who can either help with your vision...
Fall Foliage Pictures and Weekly Report
News 19 viewers have been sending in fall foliage pictures from all across the Tennessee Valley and we love them! The weather conditions have been perfect for the leaves to change colors. Some of the most vivid colors come from consecutive warm and sunny days and cool nights. Moisture in the soil can also impact fall leaf colors. A severe summer drought can delay the onset of leaf changing by a few weeks. Luckily, while it has been dry, the drought hasn’t been severe, so we’re already seeing leaf changes. Alabama is home to many maple trees which give off beautiful orange-red colors if it’s a sugar maple. Red maples have red leaves during fall. Black maple trees have bright yellow leaves.
Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared
Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...
