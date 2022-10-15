Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Auburndale Defeats Pittsville
Pittsville fell to Auburndale in nonconference volleyball, 17-25, 21-25, 19-25 Kills: Reese Grimm – 8 Angelina Rees & Brynn Friday – 5 ea. Blocks: Brynn Friday – 4 Angelina Rees – 2 — Assists: Brooke Grossman – 8 Vanessa Pelot – 7 Aces:...
onfocus.news
SPASH Volleyball Comes Back to Down Wausau East
***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
OnFocus Team of the Week, October 9 to October 15
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, October 9 to October 15!. OnFocus Team of the Week, October 9 – October 15. Owen-Withee Football – The Blackhawks capped off a perfect 8-0 season and captured the CWC-East 8-Player title with a 60-40 win over previously unbeaten Thorp.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Completes Perfect WVC Regular Season
Marshfield defeated Wausau East 3-0 to close out their perfect conference season. The Tigers ended conference play with a 12-0 match record and 36-0 set record. The last time this was done by a Marshfield team was in 1999. Kill leaders: Abby Ongna, 11. Caitlyn Pernsteiner, 10. Lauren Homolka, 9.
onfocus.news
Pittsville Volleyball Falls to Port Edwards
24-26, 25-22,18-25. 23-25 Kills: Reese Grimm -11 Gwyn Kumm – 6 Blocks: Brynn Friday – 5 Natasha Losievski – 3 Aces: Reese Grimm – 5 Brynn Friday – 2 — Assists- Brooke Grossman – 11 Digs: Reese Grimm – 12 Kaylee Jacobson and...
onfocus.news
D.C. Everestś Mlodik Earns Medalist Honors, SPASH takes Girls Title at WVC Cross Country Meet
Sara Mlodik of D.C. Everest brought home medalist honors Saturday at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Cross Country Meet, with a time of 18:46.2, taking the title by a margin of over 51 seconds. The SPASH Panthers won the WVC Girls Team Title. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
onfocus.news
Injured Stray Dog Rescued Thanks to Group Effort
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A scared and injured stray dog is now safe and sound, thanks to the dedication of volunteers and Rescue For Life Dog Rescue. “River” was caught on Thursday, October 6 on the property of Marty & Laura Lee on Hwy Y after being on the run for at least a week. She was spotted limping at the end of Lincoln-Spencer and Bobwhite near Chili Carwash, but in “survival mode” was not letting anyone get close enough to help.
onfocus.news
Wood County Man Found Dead
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
onfocus.news
Stoney River’s Halloween TRACTOR Trick-or-Treat Harkens the Good Old Days While Celebrating Today’s Youth
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield area community members of all ages are invited to gear up for a unique Halloween experience at Stoney River Marshfield’s “Tractor Trick-or-Treat” on Monday, October 31, at 4pm at the assisted living community, located at 1204 McMillan Street, Marshfield, WI. “We...
Comments / 0