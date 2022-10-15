MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A scared and injured stray dog is now safe and sound, thanks to the dedication of volunteers and Rescue For Life Dog Rescue. “River” was caught on Thursday, October 6 on the property of Marty & Laura Lee on Hwy Y after being on the run for at least a week. She was spotted limping at the end of Lincoln-Spencer and Bobwhite near Chili Carwash, but in “survival mode” was not letting anyone get close enough to help.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO