3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
mycbs4.com
Hawthorne Hornets make big comeback and prepares ahead next game
The Hawthorne Hornets football team currently owns a perfect record of 6-0 but the win last game didn't come so easy against Union County. At halftime, the Hornets trailed 21 to nothing but in the second half the team swarmed back holding union county to zero points and their offense took over.
mycbs4.com
Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore de-commits from Florida
According to the twitter of starting Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore, he has decommitted from the University of Florida and announced his commitment to Mississippi State yesterday evening. "I am committed 100%," said Creed Whittemore under his original post. Whittemore also stated on his twitter that he was appreciative of the...
mycbs4.com
Cold Night Shelter expected to open tomorrow night
According to the City of Gainesville the Cold Night Shelter (CNS) is expected to open tomorrow due to weather conditions in Gainesville. Temperatures are expect to drop below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The shelters provided by the St. Francis House and GRACE marketplace provide the shelter to those in need as...
mycbs4.com
GNV commission votes 4-3 to end exclusionary zoning
The City of Gainesville is first city in Florida to eliminate single family zoning in residential neighborhoods. A housing discussion years in the making, comes to a 4-3 vote with city commissioners choosing to make major zoning changes in Gainesville. This is the second and final vote officially ending exclusionary...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
mycbs4.com
Candidates for city commission share their thoughts on exclusionary zoning
Gainesville, FL — With Gainesville City Commissioners set to vote on the elimination of single-family zoning, residents gathered outside city hall on Monday, Oct. 17 to protest the change. "Not one of us ever suggested a major change when a new commission was coming in," former City Mayor Jean...
mycbs4.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting a man at Lawtey gas station
According to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), Blake Wyckoff, 19, was arrested for a shooting that took place at a Fast Track in Lawtey. BCSO says that around 11:21pm Saturday night, there were multiple reports of a male being shot at the store. When deputies arrived, they observed that...
mycbs4.com
Hurricane Ian causes up to $1.5 billion in agricultural damage, UF estimates
University of Florida economists estimate Hurricane Ian caused up to $1.5 billion in damage to seasonal crops, livestock, nursery and aquaculture products. UF economists predict the damage will be valued between $787 million and $1.5 billion. They released the estimate Tuesday morning. They say the estimate has such a wide...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for stealing Lego sets from Walmart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Branford resident Richard Fredrick Torrey, III, 35, was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing Lego sets from Walmart. At 3:59 p.m. Torrey entered Walmart with re-usable shopping bags going to the Lego section of Walmart in Butler Plaza, Gainesville, Florida. Torrey filled the shopping bags with 26...
mycbs4.com
Florida man wanted to "start a war" after being angry with deputies
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Glen Ressler, 42, was arrested for four counts of aggravated assault on deputies and one count for violation of a domestic violence injunction. PCSO says that Sunday morning around 3:30am, they received a report that Ressler was armed with the intention to...
mycbs4.com
Human remains found inside burned car in Marion County
Marion County — The Marion County sheriff's Office says deputies found human remains inside an abandoned car, which was destroyed. The Sheriff's Office says deputies found the remains on Wednesday morning at 10 AM, but they announced the news Monday morning. They believe the car fire started on October...
mycbs4.com
Levy County Sheriff's Office warns of increasing violence in East Williston
Levy County — While investigating two shootings in East Williston, the Levy County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered more than 70 shell casings. They say the first shooting took place in late September, near County Road 318. LCSO says witness did not cooperate in identifying everyone involved, but the investigation remains open. The Sheriff's Office says an argument between two groups resulted in the gun shots.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County and Micanopy Town leaders meet to discuss new Tuscawilla property
Micanopy Town and Alachua County leaders held their annual joint commission meeting to discuss the next steps for newly acquired Tuscawilla property. The historic land was once the proposed site of a Dollar General. Now, it is in the hands of Alachua County commissioners. The County recently spent more than 400,000 to buy five-acres of land at the intersection of Tuscawilla Road and U.S. 441.
mycbs4.com
Student loan forgiveness application is now open, here's what you need to know
Gainesville, FL — On Monday, President Biden announced the application for his student loan relief program is now open. "Millions of people working in middle class folks can apply for and get this relief and it's simple and it's now. It's easy. It's fast," Biden said his goal was to create an application that would be short and simple. The plan that is expected to provide debt relief to as many as 43 million borrowers. "This is a game changer for millions of Americans," Biden said.
