Owls score early in win against Seawolves

Temple Men’s Soccer (4-7-2, 1-5 American Athletic Conference) defeated Stony Brook University (4-10, 2-5 Colonial Athletic Association) 2-0 at the Temple Sports Complex Tuesday night. The Owls earned their second straight victory in their last non-conference game of the season. Their previous win came when the Owls earned their first conference victory of the year on Friday night, defeating Florida Atlantic University 1-0.
STONY BROOK, NY
Owls lose to Tigers in fifth consecutive conference loss

Temple Women’s Soccer (1-8-4, 0-5 American Athletic Conference) lost to the University of Memphis (6-4-4, 2-1-3 AAC) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex. It marked the fifth consecutive conference loss for the Owls, who remain without a conference win and have just three games remaining. KEY...
MEMPHIS, TN
Owls defeat Bears in defensive battle

Temple Field Hockey (11-4, 3-2 Big East Conference) defeated Brown University (8-4, 1-3 Ivy League) 3-1 in a back-and-forth defensive battle on Sunday afternoon. Owls’ freshman forward Victoria Whitehead sent a pass into the box for senior forward Megan Phillips, who deflected it in the net, putting Temple up 2-1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple Hospital employees picket amid potential strike

Temple University Hospital employees, represented by the Pennsylvania Association of Staff and Allied Professionals and Temple Allied Professionals, picketed in front of the American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 15. The picket came after 95 percent of union members voted on Oct....
TEMPLE, PA

