Temple Men’s Soccer (4-7-2, 1-5 American Athletic Conference) defeated Stony Brook University (4-10, 2-5 Colonial Athletic Association) 2-0 at the Temple Sports Complex Tuesday night. The Owls earned their second straight victory in their last non-conference game of the season. Their previous win came when the Owls earned their first conference victory of the year on Friday night, defeating Florida Atlantic University 1-0.

