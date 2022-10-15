Read full article on original website
Gator Country
Collins recruiting others to join him in Gainesville with the Florida Gators
Last weekend, the Florida Gators hosted several of their commits on campus for the LSU game as they were able to help recruit other guys to join them in the class. Defensive line commit Kelby Collins (6-5, 280, Gardendale, AL. High) was on campus and liked the atmosphere inside in the Swamp.
Mayo, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida OL announces intent to enter transfer portal, steps away from program to preserve redshirt
Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun announced that he would be stepping away from the Florida football program with the intent to transfer at the end of the season. His hope is to preserve his redshirt season. Braun cannot officially enter the transfer portal until Dec. 5 due to NCAA transfer...
Gator Country
Recruits like the Florida Gators’ coaching staff’s development of the players
The Florida Gators fell to 4-3 on the season after losing to the LSU Tigers on Saturday in front of dozens of top prospects. While fans look mainly at the results on the field, recruits around the country are focused on seeing what Billy Napier is doing to change the program in Gainesville.
Florida Football: Patrick Toney’s Gator defense done in by Daniel Tiger
Patrick Toney is paid a lot of money compared to you or I to be the defensive coordinator of Florida football. After years of watching Todd Grantham give up points left and right, it felt literally anyone could step in and do a better job. Grantham lost his job because...
WCJB
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday. You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available. There is a chance to win a $100 gift card...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY
Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
WCJB
Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
WCJB
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
mycbs4.com
Cold Night Shelter expected to open tomorrow night
According to the City of Gainesville the Cold Night Shelter (CNS) is expected to open tomorrow due to weather conditions in Gainesville. Temperatures are expect to drop below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The shelters provided by the St. Francis House and GRACE marketplace provide the shelter to those in need as...
mycbs4.com
GNV commission votes 4-3 to end exclusionary zoning
The City of Gainesville is first city in Florida to eliminate single family zoning in residential neighborhoods. A housing discussion years in the making, comes to a 4-3 vote with city commissioners choosing to make major zoning changes in Gainesville. This is the second and final vote officially ending exclusionary...
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
WCJB
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for stealing Lego sets from Walmart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Branford resident Richard Fredrick Torrey, III, 35, was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing Lego sets from Walmart. At 3:59 p.m. Torrey entered Walmart with re-usable shopping bags going to the Lego section of Walmart in Butler Plaza, Gainesville, Florida. Torrey filled the shopping bags with 26...
wuft.org
UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
Human remains found in burned-out vehicle in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are investigating after they found human remains in a burned-out vehicle. Deputies said they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on NE 231st Ave. in Silver Springs around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and found a car destroyed by fire with human remains inside.
WCJB
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
mycbs4.com
Candidates for city commission share their thoughts on exclusionary zoning
Gainesville, FL — With Gainesville City Commissioners set to vote on the elimination of single-family zoning, residents gathered outside city hall on Monday, Oct. 17 to protest the change. "Not one of us ever suggested a major change when a new commission was coming in," former City Mayor Jean...
