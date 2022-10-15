ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

High School Football PRO

Mayo, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Branford High School football team will have a game with Lafayette High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
BRANFORD, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY

Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WILLISTON, FL
mycbs4.com

Cold Night Shelter expected to open tomorrow night

According to the City of Gainesville the Cold Night Shelter (CNS) is expected to open tomorrow due to weather conditions in Gainesville. Temperatures are expect to drop below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The shelters provided by the St. Francis House and GRACE marketplace provide the shelter to those in need as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GNV commission votes 4-3 to end exclusionary zoning

The City of Gainesville is first city in Florida to eliminate single family zoning in residential neighborhoods. A housing discussion years in the making, comes to a 4-3 vote with city commissioners choosing to make major zoning changes in Gainesville. This is the second and final vote officially ending exclusionary...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for stealing Lego sets from Walmart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Branford resident Richard Fredrick Torrey, III, 35, was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing Lego sets from Walmart. At 3:59 p.m. Torrey entered Walmart with re-usable shopping bags going to the Lego section of Walmart in Butler Plaza, Gainesville, Florida. Torrey filled the shopping bags with 26...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

Community Policy