Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $480 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 19-30-36-46-60, Powerball: 25, Power Play:...
