Newton, NJ

Boys Soccer: No. 7 Ramsey tops Indian Hills

Luke Ernst and Hector Andrade each found the back of the net to lead Ramsey, the No. 7-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Indian Hills in Oakland. Carson Deas and Lucas Chung each notched assists in the win for Ramsey. The N.J. High School...
RAMSEY, NJ
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final

All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton

Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Torres’ monster game leads Bergen Catholic boys soccer past DePaul

Javier Torres struck for five goals as Bergen Catholic rolled past DePaul for an 8-1 win in Wayne. Tyler Ferris had one goal and three assists and Sebastian Ortega tallied four assists for Bergen Catholic. Nico Angione and Daniel Debono each added goals for Bergen Catholic, too, as seven different players found the stat sheet.
ORADELL, NJ
Lenape Valley edges Morris Tech - Boys soccer recap

Juan Panesso Osorio converted a pass from Nico Madrid as Lenape Valley won on the road, 1-0, over Morris Tech. Tim Vanklingeren saved four shots to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (8-6), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Morris Tech is now 3-9. The N.J. High School...
STANHOPE, NJ
Devils’ finally get 1st victory in sloppy 4-2 win over Ducks | 3 takeaways

For the first time in 2022-23, the Devils won a regular season hockey game. New Jersey’s 4-2 win over the Ducks on Tuesday renewed confidence in the locker room and allowed them to avoid their first 0-3-0 start since the 2015-16 season. It wasn’t pretty –– some of their early season red flags like defensive zone mishaps, weak goaltending beginnings and crowd jeers were still present –– but the win was relieving for a fanbase that booed their team out of the building on Saturday.
NEWARK, NJ
Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap

Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
MADISON, NJ
Wayne Hills over West Milford - Boys soccer recap

Omar Yousif, Richie Sysounthone and Logan Ntansah each put in a goal as Wayne Hills won on the road, 3-0, over West Milford. David Groel saved all four shots to earn the shutout for Wayne Hills (8-5-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. West Milford is now 6-11. The N.J. High...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
No. 16 Wayne Valley over Lakeland - Girls soccer recap

Megan Jozak and Tori Ryan tallied two goals and an assist apiece as Wayne Valley, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 5-2, over Lakeland. Alexa Maybrown added a goal for Wayne Valley (12-2-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Sam Dammers scored while Lakeland (7-7) also received...
WAYNE, NJ
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap

Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Verona over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Brooke Rienecker and Sam Rizzi led with a goal and an assist apiece as Verona won at home, 4-0, over Clifton. Chloe Theilmeier and Hayden Garrett each added a goal for Verona (9-5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Clifton is now 5-11. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
VERONA, NJ
Cresskill over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap

Ariel Bacalu made four saves in net to lead a strong defensive effort from Cresskill during its 3-1 victory over Midland Park in Cresskill. Maddie Morgan and Alyssa Shick chipped in one goal and one assist for Cresskill (5-10). Emmi Barkan also finished with one goal and one assist. Midland...
CRESSKILL, NJ
Morris Catholic over Villa Walsh - Girls soccer recap

Paige Lynch scored two goals as Morris Catholic earned a 3-0 victory over Villa Walsh in Denville. Maddie Whelan put Morris Catholic (3-8-1) on the board in the first half. Lynch scored both goals over the final 40 minutes. Villa Walsh falls to 4-9-1 with the loss. The N.J. High...
DENVILLE, NJ
Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap

Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
