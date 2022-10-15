ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama doctors concerned about adolescent overdoses

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Overdose deaths are on the rise in Alabama, and many of them are linked to the drug fentanyl. Doctors say they are finding the substance in unlikely places, and they are concerned about the impact it may have on adolescents.

“Really in the last six to eight months, I’m seeing more and more patients who have fentanyl in their system who did not expect it to be there, and many are surprised and concerned,” said an associate professor of medicine in the UAB Division of Infectious Diseases Dr. Ellen Eaton.

Morgan County BOE votes to close Sparkman Elementary

Fentanyl is commonly associated with drugs like heroin and cocaine, but it has been found in a range of substances that are more commonly used by teens and young adults, like Xanax, Adderall, marijuana, and even vape cartridges can be laced with fentanyl. You can’t see, smell, or taste fentanyl in these drugs, but laced substances, acquired without prescriptions and outside of pharmacies, are more likely to lead to overdose and death.

“We lost 100,000 Americans to an overdose last year, over 100,000 people, which is more than the AIDS crisis at the height of the AIDS epidemic,” Eaton said. “So everyone at this point probably knows someone in their community that has died of an overdose.”

Madison County has one of the highest rates of overdose deaths of any county in the state. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average, more than 100 people in Madison County died from overdose each month in 2021.

Doctors are urging parents to have conversations with their children and other loved ones about the hidden dangers posed by fentanyl.

Madison County man indicted for securities fraud charges

“I think the worst thing, as parents and providers are stigmatized, shame, and judge our patients, children, and loved ones,” Eaton said. “We need to really arm them and prepare them while counseling them on the risk, and I think that’s how we all are going to chip away at substance use in our community.”

Doctors say some community members have taken to keeping Narcan, a nasal spray that can be administered in the case of an overdose, with them. They also say that fentanyl test strips are a means of harm reduction, and they can be used to test substances for fentanyl before you use them.

If you or someone you know is looking for substance abuse resources, contact the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community at 256-539-7339. If it is an emergency, dial 911.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

