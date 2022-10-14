Read full article on original website
Related
Pace Academy's "disciplined" play leads to win in region opener
With quarterback Harper Auchinchloss throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another, the Pace Academy Knights defeated Maynard Jackson to open region play with a win.
High school volleyball: Cherokee Bluff smashes Southeast Whitfield in first round of state
It was fairly clear that Cherokee Bluff wasn’t as sharp as it has been most of the season in the early going of its first-round Class 4A state volleyball playoff match against Southeast Whitfield. The good news was the neither were the visiting Raiders, and the host Bears eventually...
Comments / 0